Bucs praised for signing $9 million linebacker in free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping the Lavonte David era alive by signing him to a one-year deal worth $9 million.
Sports Illustrated analyst Matt Verdarame graded the signing and gave the Bucs a "B+" for the move.
David's back in the building
"Tampa Bay still has work to do before the new league year begins on Wednesday, but general manager Jason Licht took a step Friday by bringing back longtime linebacker Lavonte David," Verdarame writes.
"David, 35, is entering his 13th NFL season, all with the Buccaneers, and is still one of the more productive linebackers in the sport. Last year, David played in all 17 games for the NFC South champs and recorded 5.5 sacks with 122 tackles and an interception.
"With David back on the fold, Tampa Bay can turn its attention to Chris Godwin, who is slated to hit free agency in less than a week. If the Buccaneers can bring him back, it’ll be a fantastic spot to work from for Licht as the tampering period begins on Monday."
While David is still capable of being a strong on-field presence, his value off the field is what makes this deal worth it. David will be able to usher in the younger players and continue the culture he has cultivated since joining the team in 2012.
