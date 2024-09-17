Why Baker Mayfield Could Be a Real MVP Candidate
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to the best start possible, and a lot of that is thanks to their signal caller in Baker Mayfield. He did great work in helping the Bucs get a gritty 20-16 win over the Detroit Lions on the road, and he's certainly been the team's most valuable player over two weeks. But could he be the NFL's most valuable player?
NFL Network's Rich Eisen posed the question on the Rich Eisen Show, believing that Mayfield is a candidate for the NFL's most vaunted award. He particularly gave credit to Mayfield's touchdown run and praised him for bouncing back after stints with the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns.
"Baker Mayfield is playing like a most valuable player, gents," Eisen said on his show.
He certainly is but can he keep it going? I think so. There are a few things that really make an MVP what they are, and I think that Mayfield and the Buccaneers can check all of them off the list.
He's thriving in Liam Coen's system
Baker Mayfield is simply baking, as the kids say.
Mayfield has thrown five touchdowns to just one interception so far this year, and he's done it in a familiar system. Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen has given Mayfield a lot to work with, and he's tailored his gameplans to his specific strengths. It allows Mayfield to check plays at the line and doesn't demand that he go beyond his comfort zone — wideouts are schemed open well and he's able to move the football in a lot of different ways.
So long as Coen keeps scheming great games and Mayfield feels comfortable in the role he's in, there's no reason he can't keep it going. And boy, does he have a lot of weapons to work with.
He has a wealth of weapons
MVPs are often creations of circumstance as much as they are heroes of their own renown. And Baker Mayfield has the cast to make it happen.
Tampa Bay's arsenal includes RB Rachaad White, WRs Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan and is supplemented by (so far) solid rotational pieces like RB Bucky Irving. White can be schemed well in the pass game, Mike Evans is Mike Evans and Godwin has recently seen a huge explosion in production as the "Cooper Kupp" of Liam Coen's offense.
If everything keeps firing the way it is, Mayfield will have plenty of options when he lines up under center. And that's what makes an MVP.
Tampa Bay's defense can keep him in games
Finally, as little as some people would like to admit, being an MVP is about winning football games. The Buccaneers are doing well in that regard so far, starting the season 2-0, and the defense is a big part of that.
Mayfield made it happen on Sunday, running for one score and throwing for another, and he was able to work his will and help propel his team to victory because Todd Bowles' defense kept him in it. The Bucs defense held the Lions to just one touchdown on the day, which allowed the Bucs to seal the deal and get the big win in Detroit.
If Tampa Bay's defense can get heathlier and continue to stop strong offenses, Mayfield will be a lot more comfortable when he gets under center. And that will allow him to play better football — potentially the best in the NFL.
