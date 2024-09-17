BucsGameday's MVP in Bucs Win Over Lions
It wasn't pretty, but the Bucs are 2-0 after a gritty 20-16 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Down several starters to injury, the Buccaneers found a way to win with tough defensive play and a grind-it-out offense. They got key contributions from several young players thrown into ascending roles on defense and found a way to limit a potent offensive attack from the Lions. The game went down to the wire with several defensive stands by the Bucs' defense the difference maker.
There were so many incredible individual efforts from players to secure the win. Baker Mayfield's scrambling extended drives and pulled the Bucs ahead late in the game. Jordan Whitehead's all-around play led the team with 11 tackles. Zyon McCollum set the tone early with a first-play pick on Jared Goff. Christian Izien had big tackles and a drive-ending interception. Chris Godwin did what he does best with over 100 yards on the day. And SirVocea Dennis stepped up with 10 tackles, including some key stops when the Lions were driving to try and tie the game.
The Bucs put the league on notice with this win. Here are BucsGameday's MVPs from the team's Week 2 victory over the Lions.
Caleb Skinner: Bucs Defense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking for revenge when they took on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and despite being down several key players for the game they were able to scrape by with a victory to bring their record to 2-0 to start the season. Last week, I gave QB Baker Mayfield my MVP, but this time I want to give the honor to the Buccaneers’ defense for holding the Lions’ electric offense under 20 points.
The Bucs' defense gave up a ton of yardage vs. the Lions, but they stepped up to the plate when it mattered most, forcing two interceptions from Jared Goff, limiting the Lions to 7/17 on third downs, forced fourth downs, and only allowing the Lions’ offense to score a touchdown on one of their seven red zone trips.
If the Buccaneers can get close to full health soon and continue to build off of their 2-0 start, then the rest of the season should set up fairly nicely for them as they appear to be in a battle with the New Orleans Saints for the best team in the NFC South.
Dustin Lewis: QB Baker Mayfield
I wanted to go with Godwin for the second straight week, but Mayfield's heroics to survive pressure time and time again to deliver timely plays were too much to pass up. The veteran quarterback showed off some serious moxy to guide Tampa Bay to a tough road win over a possible Super Bowl Contender. This is looking like the beginning of a fun season for Mayfield and the Buccaneers.
River Wells: QB Baker Mayfield
It was a shaky offensive performance down Luke Goedeke and the run game was invisible, so Baker Mayfield took from Thanos' playbook — he did it himself. Accounting for two touchdowns, one by air and one by ground, Mayfield played exactly the gritty game he needed to stay in it and the Bucs got the win as a result.
Kade Kimball: WR Chris Godwin
Chris Godwin, For the second straight week, answered the call for the Buccaneers offense. He's scored two touchdowns in as many games, tallying 117 yards on seven receptions. His score was the first of two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 20-16 victory.
Collin Haalboom: CB Zyon McCollum
So many players stepped up for the Bucs in this game, it makes for a fun exercise trying to zero in on one player worthy of MVP status. My pick is Zyon McCollum. The fact he was questionable for a good portion of the week leading up to the game — and the team needing him to perform so badly — makes his standout performance that much more impressive. McCollum was sticky in coverage all game long, showing strong anticipation to go with his elite speed. A massive interception, a ton of PBUs and consistent tackling all contributed to what was an extremely well-rounded game by the second-year CB.
JC Allen: CB Zyon McCollum
It was a coming-out party for cornerback Zyon McCollum, who was in concussion protocol until Saturday. He set the tone early by picking off Lions quarterback Jared Goff on his first pass of the game while finishing with six tackles and only allowed one catch for four yards on five targets. He nearly came away with another pick, but Amon-Ra St. Brown ripped the ball out of his hands and he made a game-clinching pass breakup on Jameson Williams on 3rd and 10 with 10 seconds left in the game. He was all over the field making tackles in run support and looks like a future star at cornerback for the Bucs.
Fan Vote: QB Baker Mayfield
Once again, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield comes away with the hardware for the second straight week. After conducting a Twitter poll directly after the game, Mayfield won the fan vote with 38.6 percent of the vote in a tightly contested race. McCollum came in second with 31% of the vote while Godwin had 23.3%. Christian Izien received 7%, while several others voted for Todd Bowels, SirVocea Dennis, Jordan Whitehead and Tykee Smith. 883 votes were cast within a 24 hour period,
Consensus Winner: QB Baker Mayfield
Mayfield won his second consecutive MVP in a winning effort over the Lions with three votes just edging out McCollum, who received two votes. Godwin received one vote, while Caleb sat on the fence and picked the entire Bucs defense.
