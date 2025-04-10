4 Perfect Players for Cardinals to Draft on Day 2
Your draft class is only as good as its roots, and for the Arizona Cardinals, they need to knock it out of the park from their first pick to their last.
As it stands, the Cardinals have two picks on day two of the draft, and there is a big chance those two selections could dictate the success of this class. Nailing your first-round pick is the top priority, but this draft class has been called by some a “starter draft,” which is to say that you should be able to walk away with several starters… And that should be Arizona’s priority.
But at an absolute minimum, the Cardinals must walk away with big-time contributors from rounds two and three; there can be no exceptions here.
Arizona can go a million and a half directions during the draft, but the following four prospects would be my top targets If I were running the team.
Jack Sawyer
The Cardinals need to continue adding edge rushing depth to this roster, and quite frankly it wouldn’t be a bad idea for them to add multiple guys in this draft… I can even get on board with using their top two picks on the spot. The position simply needs more depth and an influx of youth and talent that this draft will provide them.
A player like Sawyer brings a ton to the table as a well-rounded edge rusher. The Ohio native and Buckeyes legend steadily improved his game across the board as a longtime contributor and starter for the program. He’s a good pass rusher, an above average run defender, has a motor that runs hot, and is perhaps more proven than any other colleague at this position.
Sawyer presents so much value across the board for a defense that likes players who can do multiple things. This is the perfect definition of a Cardinal — so let’s make it happen.
Jonah Savaiinaea
Aside from Paris Johnson Jr. at left tackle, the remainder of the offensive line has a lot of questions to answer. The right side of the line in particular has too many questions for my liking.
The right tackle spot will be patchwork between Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum with no long-term answer and right guard has almost no proven options…
Insert Savaiinaea, who has played both of those positions in addition to playing left tackle last season for the Wildcats.
I believe Savaiinaea’s best NFL future will be with a full-time commitment to the interior of the line. With the majority of his experience coming on the right side, I would prefer to place them there.
Having the knowledge of knowing he can play outside if needed should give Arizona a bit of solace, knowing they have a potential solution for one of two spots on the strong side.
Tyleik Williams
Thanks to the signings of Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell, the Cardinals can defer the need for an interior defensive lineman from day one to day two while addressing other bigger needs. This is where I like Williams to be added for the team.
Like Sawyer, Williams was a longtime contributor/starter for the Buckeyes defensive line which improved year-after-year. We saw everything come together for the veteran last season and he looks as pro-ready as any defensive line prospect.
There is a little pass rushing potential here, as Williams has recorded seven sacks over the last three seasons. However, Williams’ calling card is as a run defender.
That’s my ideal role for him with the Cardinals. With Tomlinson and Campbell taking most of the starting reps, and Dante Stills continuing to get work as a designated pass rusher from inside, Williams can refine his skills behind the scenes or in a rotational role and blossom into an elite run defender.
It’s worth its weight in gold for a team that struggles with run defense, and will help Williams take over a starting spot down the road.
Tre Harris
At some point, the Cardinals will need to add a body to the wide receiver room — Ideally, someone who can stretch the field. I truly believe that passing on a player who can do that in this class would be a drastic mistake… But getting at least one player back there should be pivotal for their plan.
Harris is one of my darlings of this class and a player I think has been drastically undervalued. Despite playing in just eight games, Harris topped over 1000 yards and just over 17 yards per reception. That’s following a 2023 year where he was over 18 YPR and finished with less than 20 receiving Yards off of 1000.
Keep in mind this is a player who ran a 4.54 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, so it’s not as though we’re talking about a guy with elite speed… No, it’s Harris’s ability as a straight line runner and a “my ball” mentality that allows him to be a deep threat.
This is precisely what the Cardinals need out wide. Harris, who is quietly 6’3, can be Arizona’s solution to stretching the field.