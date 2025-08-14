1 Trade Arizona Cardinals Could Make With Every NFL Team
Let’s play a game. If the Arizona Cardinals were to have trade targets with the other 31 teams in the NFL.
How exactly could you craft the trade with each team? Well, let’s find out!
AFC East
Patriots: Kayshon Boutte for a 2026 7th-Round Pick
The Patriots just drafted a receiver last year Ja’Lynn Polk. Kayshon Boutte is Young, but he’s also still very unproven. If the Cardinals are looking for a cheap deal for another weapon, Boutte could be the guy. The only downfall is, they would likely have to pay him when his deal is up. But, we all know the Cardinals have money to spend.
Bills: Elijah Moore for a 2026 6th-Round Pick
Again, another cheap deal. Elijah Moore is a guy who people have been unusually high on when he hasn’t proven anything. But, maybe a new scenery change could fix that? Another late round pick that is a low risk high reward return for the Cardinals.
Jets: Jamin Davis for a 2026 5th-Round Pick
The Cardinals’ linebacker room isn’t very deep and it’s not really jaw-dropping. Sure. They have Zaven Collins. But outside of him, there really isn’t much. Jamin Davis is still young, and this would be another low risk high reward return for the Cardinals. If it works, boy, could he would be fun in Arizona.
Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle for Josh Sweat and a 2026 4th-Round Pick
Let’s get a little fun here. The Cardinals need a true number two receiver next to Marvin Harrison Jr. sure, you have a young Michael Wilson, and you have Zay Jones. But, those two names aren’t really jaw-dropping if the Cardinals are trying to make a playoff push.
You could certainly make the argument that the Dolphins should blow it up after this season, especially with the amount of money they’ve spent over the years and it hasn’t worked out for them. So, how about starting with Jaylen Waddle? Sure, he has injury concerns. But, if he could stay healthy, he would be the perfect guy to pair with Harrison.
AFC North
Ravens: Chidobe Awuzie for L.J Collier and a 2026 4th-Round Pick
Will Johnson has been turning heads since he walked into the facility in Arizona. Great news for that secondary room! But, they’re young and unproven. Chidobe Awuzie would be a fun corner for Arizona who has a proven track record of being consistent.
Bengals: Trey Hendrickson for a 2026 first, 2027 second-round pick and Trey Benson
Yep, you read this right folks. Let’s make things, shall we? Edge rusher is a position you can never have enough of defensively. So, the Cardinals have money to spend, as we’ve discussed. Sure, you’d have to give up your Young running back you just drafted last year.
But, if you can get an elite pass rusher in return, who you absolutely have the money to spend on to really boost your playoff push, would you do it? Absolutely!
Steelers: Miles Killebrew for a 2026 7th-Round Pick
Again, the Cardinals have a young secondary room, the potential is definitely there, but they’re unproven. Bringing in a guy like Miles Killebrew brings more leadership to that secondary room. He played all 17 games for the Steelers last year, and didn’t really do much. So, not only would you get leadership in the locker room, but you could also likely get him for a fairly cheap price.
Browns: Greg Newsome for a 2026 5th-Round Pick
We’re really playing around with the secondary room here. It’ll be interesting to see if Greg Newsome does get moved, or if the Browns end up paying him, which doesn’t really seem to be the case. Greg Newsom was a trade candidate at last year‘s deadline.I have 2026 5th here. But, the Cardinals might have to spend a bit more than that if they really want a guy who can come in and start right away for them.
AFC West
Chiefs: JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 2026 6th-Round Pick
The Cardinals have an interesting receiver room. Juju Smith-Schuster has definitely had success playing for Kansas City. But, he hasn’t really done much. But he’s also been in the league for a while. If the Cardinals want a cheap rental for depth, he could be the guy for them in Arizona.
Chargers: Bud Dupree for a 2026 6th-Round Pick
But Dupree is getting up there in age. But, the 32-year-old really has had a consistent career. He’s gotten his money. But, he’s also bounced around teams for the past few years. This could be a move the Cardinals make at the trade deadline, depending on how the Chargers look midseason.
Raiders: Maxx Crosby for a 2026 second, 2027 3rd-Round Pick and Michael Wilson
Let’s have some more fun with this. The Cardinals need an edge. If you bring a guy like Maxx Crosby, sure, you might have to give up an early draft pick. But the Cardinals need more proven and elite playmakers on their defense. Crosby would also be fairly cheaper than Hendrickson. But if the Raiders disappoint by midseason, Crosby is another guy to watch that could be on the move.
Broncos: Troy Franklin for a 2026 4th-Round Pick
I know what you’re thinking. How is Troy Franklin worth a fourth? First. He’s young. But, he’s also not having the greatest preseason. So he’s asking price might not be this high. If you’re Denver, especially since you just paid Cortland Sutton again. But if you’re the Cardinals, and you have to give up a mid round draft pick for a 22-year-oldyou can develop? I think it’s worth going after.
AFC South
Texans: John Metchie III for a 2026 6th-Round Pick
The Texans’ receiver room is hurting. But they also took two receivers on the second day of the draft. John Metchie is still young, and if Houston decides to move on from him, the value is still there. Plus, this is another guy wear a new change of scenery can really help boost his confidence a bit.
Titans: Arden Key for a 2026 4th-Round Pick
Arden Key has had an interestingly good NFL career. The Titans are still rebuilding. If they’re looking to dump some of their guys at the deadline, Arden Key should be one of your first options, and he would be a perfect fit for Arizona, especially with a fair asking price.
Colts: Adonai Mitchell for a 2026 6th-Round Pick
Here’s the thing with the Colts. They draft very well for their receiver room. But the thing is, they have so many of them who could be more valuable on other teams. Alec Pierce had a nice jump last season. Josh Downs is another guy to watch to do the same thing in 2025.
That leaves Adonai Mitchell. Sure, he hasn’t proven anything yet. A 6th probably is way too cheap for a young and talented receiver like him as well. But regardless, if you can bring in a guy like Mitchell in Arizona, boy, would that be a very exciting duo with Harrison.
Jaguars: Arik Armstead for Will Hernandez and a 2026 3rd-Round Pick
Arik Armstead already got his money. He is still having a consistent career. As mentioned before, the Cardinals need another veteran on their defense. The Jaguars need more protection for Trevor Lawrence.
So, giving Jacksonville a guy like Will Hernandez, not only brings depth, but is another veteran they can bring in. But, in return, Arizona would likely have to give up one of their early draft picks. But if you’re in midseason form, trying to make a playoff push, I say you do it.
NFC East
Eagles: Azeez Ojulari for a 2026 5th-Round Pick
A previous analyst had the Cardinals targeting Nakobe Dean. Does that make sense? Yes. But if you’re in Philadelphia, you’re not doing that, especially after his impressive playoff performance last season. But, we’re going to stay in the edge, dresser room, and target another Georgia guy in Azeez Ojuari.
First, he’s still young, and his asking price wouldn’t be fairly high either. The Cardinals need more help getting the quarterback, and depending on how they look midseason, Ojulari could be a guy Philadelphia puts on the market.
Cowboys: Dante Fowler Jr. for a 2026 3rd-Round Pick
Dante Fowler Jr. is another guy who has had an interestingly consistent NFL career. But it also seems hard to believe Dallas is going to be anything special this season. Which means, they could be putting some of the guys on the trade market.
Commanders: Terry McLaurin for a 2026 3rd-Round Pick and Michael Wilson
The Cardinals have the money to spend, and bringing in a guy like Terry McLaurin would really help boost their playoff push. Sure, he wants upwards of over $30 million per year. But if you’re the Cardinals, you do it. He would be the perfect player to pair with Harrison.
Giants: Jalin Hyatt for a 2026 2nd-Round Pick and Denzel Burke
Hyatt has had a solid off season with the Giants. But, you have Malik neighbours and an up-and-coming Wan’Dale Robinson. Plus, if you’re the Giants and you put a guy like him on the market, especially if they’re bad, you put a high asking price on him. There are other receivers in this article who I like better. But Hyatt brings a lot of used to the table and could develop into a really solid number two option for Kylar Murray.
NFC North
Packers: Romeo Doubs for a 2026 5th-Round Pick
The Packers just drafted Matthew Golden in the first round this year. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are under contract years. It seems unlikely they would pay both of them. Sure, Watson is injury prone. But he also has the higher upside. If you’re the Cardinals, trading for a guy like Doubs would make sense if they are trying to go the cheaper route for a receiver.
Vikings: Jonathan Greenard for a 2026 4th-Round Pick and Josh Sweat
This would be a fun one in a quite underrated get for the Cardinals. Jonathan Greenard has showed consistency every single year he’s been in the league. You could certainly make the argument that he’s worth more than the trade scenario above. The Cardinals have the money to spend and if Greenard has a big year coming up, he could be up for a nice extension, and why not do that in Arizona.
Lions: Rock Ya-Sin for a 2026 5th-Round Pick
I view Rock Ya-Sin as a low risk, high reward trade. Sure, he’s already 29 years old. But the Cardinals could use veteran presence in their secondary room. Plus, the potential is still there for him.
Bears: DJ Moore for a 2026 3rd-Round Pick, Michael Wilson and L.J. Collier
You made it this far in the article. Welcome to the Arizona Cardinals DJ Moore. You’re in a year out, the Chicago Bears hype is always there. On paper, the team is definitely impressive. But the product on the field is not. So, if they’re not there in midseason form, especially after drafting another receiver in the first two rounds in Luther Burden, the Bears could have Moore pack his bags, and what better destination than to the Arizona Cardinals. Sure, the Bears just paid him. But the Cardinals have the money to do it.
NFC West
Rams: Zaven Collins for Emmauel Forbes Jr.
I know what you’re thinking on this one. The ed help in their linebacker room. But, Zaven Collins really hasn’t done a ton to prove he can be that guy for them. Plus, the Cardinals need help desperately in their secondary. Forbes is young, and still has a ton of potential.
49ers: Bryce Huff for a 2026 6th-Round Pick
This one is another low risk, high reward. If the Cardinals are looking to make a playoff push, Bryce Huff would be a nice cheap option for them.
Seahawks: Shaquill Griffin for a 2026 3rd-Round Pick
Shaquill Griffin has had a consistent career. Sure, he’s already 30. But if Seattle is struggling midseason, they might look to shop some players, including Griffin.
NFC South
Buccaneers: Mike Evans for a 2026 3rd and 2027 3rd and Michael Wilson
Here’s the thing. Chris Godwin makes too much money and it would be very tough to move him. The Buccaneers just drafted Emeka Egbuka in the first round. So, why not make a splash for Mike Evans? The Cardinals need a receiver next to Harrison. Mike Evans and Marvin Harrison Jr. has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?
Falcons: Arnold Eniketie for a 2026 5th-Round Pick
Arnold Ebiketie has been disappointing for the Falcons, especially for how early they took him in the draft back in 2022. Maybe a new change of scenery would help him. He’s still young enough for his value is still there. But he also wouldn’t be too expensive, at best, a fifth rounder.
Panthers: Akayleb Evans for a 2026 7th-Round Pick
This one would be a fun low risk high board trade. Akayleb Evans is young, but he’s unproven. If the Cardinals are looking to build the depth with more youth, Evans could be the guy for them at a cheap price.
Saints: Trevor Penning for a 2026 4th-Round Pick
The Saints just signed Dillon Radunz. Trevor Penning has been disappointing for them. He’s still young, and if they’re looking to add more protection for Kylar Murray, Trevor Penning is still worth the risk of a mid round draft pick. If he works out, it would be a heck of a trade for the Cardinals.