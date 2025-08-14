Arizona Cardinals Give Encouraging Update to Top Pick
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are pleased with the progress shown from rookie defensive lineman Walter Nolen III in his road to recovery from a calf injury suffered before training camp.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon - when speaking with reporters ahead of the team's joint practice with the Denver Broncos - offered the following on the team's first-round pick:
"He's doing well," Gannon said of Nolen. "He's doing well. He's progressing right where he should be progressing. He hasn't had any - I don't want to say the word setback - but hasn't had any setbacks. He's progressing well."
Walter Nolen: Getting Close to Return?
Nolen - the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft - was brought to the desert with excitement and hope to help transform the Cardinals' defensive line.
During his time at Ole Miss, Nolen proved himself to be an athletic but dominant presence in the interior of the trenches with ability to put pressure on the quarterback.
“It was a good night. We’re excited to add (DL) Walter Nolen III from Ole Miss. A guy we did a lot of work on. (We) scouted (him) through the fall, the Senior Bowl, the combine then we brought Walter in here for a (top) 30 visit. He impressed us the whole way," said GM Monti Ossenfort after draft night.
"The tape spoke for itself—violent, disruptive, high motor, tenacious, three-down player. It is hard to find those guys that can affect the pocket from the interior of the formation, so we’re really excited to add Walter."
Nolen was a potential top ten pick before he reportedly fell off some draft boards thanks to character concerns.
When speaking with reporters after being selected, Nolen says he felt a special connection with the Cardinals.
"I feel like out of everybody, Arizona actually wanted to get to know me. They didn’t think about anything that the other people were saying about me," he said.
"They came straight to the source and that’s the type of person I am. I’m a straight-forward person. So for them to believe in me and put faith in me, I just can’t wait to get out there and perform.”
Nolen hasn't practiced at all since suffering his calf injury, which Gannon says happened while training at the team's facility.
Nolen is expected to miss the entirety of preseason - though he could be ready for Arizona's Week 1 opener against the New Orleans Saints.