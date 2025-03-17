3 Cornerbacks Cardinals Could Sign in Free Agency
The Arizona Cardinals seem to be at a standstill when it comes to making impact moves, but they could be looking to add some experience to the cornerback room regardless.
Previously, this writer had posited that it made little sense for the Cardinals to look to add a CB to the secondary.
With the development of young players like Max Melton, Garrett Williams, Starling Thomas V and others, it seemed more on-brand for head coach Jonathan Gannon - hailed as a CB whisperer - to look to grow his in-house options rather than for GM Monti Ossenfort to look for a suitable veteran to add.
However, according to PHNX's Johnny Venerable, and as evidenced by a recent visit with CB Asante Samuel Jr., the Cardinals are at least somewhat invested in signing a CB.
So with a relatively thin market, here are three options for Arizona to pursue:
Rasul Douglas - Buffalo Bills
Douglas was listed as a "perfect fit" for the Cardinals by PFF. Initially, that seemed like a completely foolish take, but of the remaining options, Douglas is one of the few that brings versatility, experience and relative reliability in coverage.
He had a poor 2024, and at first glance, might not be the option Cardinals fans would like to see in the secondary. PFF gave him a 59.2 overall grade in 2024, and he committed nine penalties in 15 games.
He'd be a gamble, but he did play nearly 1,000 snaps this past season. Perhaps Gannon could make the most out of the man who nearly singlehandedly ended the momentum of the 2021 Cardinals on Thursday night as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
The Cardinals have already hosted a visit with Samuel, but no deal has materialized as of this writing. Samuel is immediately one of the more intriguing free agent options on the market, and it's likely he'll have interest from more than one team.
He had a poor 2024 season, with a 59.3 grade to show for it, but he's one of the younger, more raw corners available at just 25 years old, with plenty of coverage skills.
He only played four games in 2024 as a result of a shoulder injury, but has been durable outside of that instance. In 2023, he was given a 75.3 coverage grade over 17 games.
He limits penalties, is proficient in coverage overall, and comes with an NFL pedigree as the son of a former star CB.
While his tackling isn't an elite skill, and Gannon tends to prioritize fundamentally-proficient players, the Cardinals could still sign him. If he does sign, he might be a serious threat in the secondary, but that potential hasn't been completely realized yet.
Stephon Gilmore - Minnesorta Vikings
The grandpa of the free-agent CB class, former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore is still a solid corner, make no mistake.
At nearly 35 years old, I understand that Gannon and Ossenfort likely won't jump at the chance to sign him, but he'd be a more affordable option than Douglas or Samuel, and is still relatively sharp at the position.
A player with Gilmore's career success and experience could be a valuable add to a young CB room, perhaps aiding in the development of said younger players.
But it's not just that; Gilmore is still solid in coverage. He received an above-average 63.3 grade for 2024, and while that's low for his standards, he also posted an 81.1 coverage grade in 2022, and a 72.3 figure in 2023.
Granted, regression can hit hard, but the five-time Pro Bowler is still a good athlete with plenty of technical skills, and can still lineup in man coverage to overall success against some of the best WRs in the league.