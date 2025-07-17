3 Under-The-Radar Arizona Cardinals Who Need to Impress in Training Camp
We can go on and on about the major camp battles the Arizona Cardinals are set to host over the next month and a half. We know that running back, wide receiver, and practically the entire defense will be hosting competitions for starting spots and even outright roster spots.
I don't need to remind anyone of the big name players, but this time in the offseason is all about the players you aren't aware of -- the ones who are fighting to stay in the league. It's a pivotal point in their careers and it's only fair that they get some attention.
Rather than focusing on the more well-known players, I am highlighting three players who are facing huge weeks to stay with the Cardinals.
If you don't know who these players are, that's OK. Hopefully, this will get your attention on them so you can start cheering them on.
Travis Vokolek
Drew Petzing may love his tight ends, but the Cardinals will only hold on to so many of them. Most teams employ no more than three with very few exceptions. It's unlikely Arizona is one of them, which means Vokolek will be under pressure.
Of course, that was the case last season when he made the initial 53-man roster as TE4 behind Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, and Tip Reiman. But how often does that happen? And will it really happen twice with this team "all in" on 2025?
The Cardinals would likely prefer to allocate that roster spot elsewhere, and considering Vokolek hasn't seen the field much it becomes difficult to justify keeping him. He'll have to beat someone out to stay with the team.
Elliott Brown
One of the more overlooked signings the Cardinals made this offseason was with the former CFL pass rusher. Brown played two seasons with the Edmonton Elks before signing with Arizona earlier this year. He tied for the league lead in sacks with eight and tallied 44 defensive tackles.
Those are fine, fine numbers, but he will need to fend off several other faces to earn his spot. Edge rusher was heavily addressed in the offseason, but the room is already crowded with guys the team isn't sure what to do with. This only complicates things that much more for Brown, who is trying to find his way into the league.
Linebacker is a position in constant flux for the Cardinals, so he may be able to find a spot somewhere in that room. But with constant flux comes constant competition, and Brown will have to fight hard to stay afloat.
Jaden Davis
Probably the most notable name here after being selected in last year’s draft, albeit in the seventh round. Draft status aside, Davis will be competing for his job in the desert for the next month and a half.
The Cardinals' cornerback room is stacked -- maybe the deepest spot on the roster. Barring anything unforeseen, Will Johnson and Garrett Williams are locks to make the roster while we feel confident about Max Melton and Starling Thomas V also earning their spots. After that, how many others will be kept?
Davis faces Elijah Jones, Jaylon Jones, Kei'Trel Clark, Darren Hall, and Denzel Burke for what is likely no more than two roster spots, and Burke should take one of those.