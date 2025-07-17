Arizona Cardinals' Pre-Camp Outlook Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals are rapidly approaching training camp, along with the rest of the NFL. After a successful offseason, Arizona is looking to open their contention window.
GM Monti Ossenfort spent a wealth of capital, both in the draft and in free agency, to secure a much-upgraded defense — particularly the defensive line.
Still, questions remain about the viability of the offense, and whether or not it can help complement the revamped defense.
So just how do the Cardinals look heading into training camp?
Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Pre-Camp Question Revealed
USA Today's Tyler Dragon offered his perspective on all 32 NFL teams as camp approaches. For the Cardinals, he noted one looming question.
"It’s almost time for players to report to training camp," Dragon wrote.
"Rookies report to training camp this week for several teams. Los Angeles Chargers veterans report to camp July 16 and Detroit Lions veterans are scheduled to show up July 19 because they have a date in the Hall of Fame Game. All other clubs report to training camp the following week."
So what is that one burning question ahead of Arizona? Well, it's not exactly a unique one: Marvin Harrison Jr.’s development in his sophomore season.
"Harrison’s rookie numbers were good, but they fell short of the top wide receiver prospect expectations attached to him. He finished fifth among rookies in receptions and receiving yards," Dragon wrote.
"Harrison added more muscle this offseason as he hopes for a sophomore surge. The Cardinals need him to be a Bonafide No. 1 wide receiver."
Harrison is one of the true keys to this Cardinals team's success in the 2025 season. While their offense does not rely entirely on the production of their WR1, a breakout 2025 from Harrison could be just what Arizona needs to get back into the playoffs.
But on the flipside, he'll need to dispell some of the chatter after his rookie season fell short of "generational" aspirations.
It's unfair to say that 885 yards and eight touchdowns is a poor season. Harrison had some success as a rookie and was overall productive.
But he needs to kick it into gear in 2025 if he hopes to find himself listed among the top young WRs in the NFL. The Cardinals certainly need all the help they can get offensively.
Ultimately, only time will tell. But Harrison does appear to be locked in and ready to show the NFL what he can do.