3 Ways Cardinals Can Upset Seahawks on Thursday Night Football
Entering Week 4, the Arizona Cardinals have another important divisional matchup, but this time Arizona will have to deal with a shortened week ahead of a Thursday Night Football clash with the Seattle Seahawks.
Sitting at 2-1, the Cardinals are still in a solid position, but after a frustrating performance in San Francisco, fans have begun to question whether this is a team that can compete down the stretch. Arizona has been given a second chance, though, as with the divisional battle ahead, the Cardinals have an opportunity to bounce back and quell the concerns that arose in Week 3.
There’s a lot that has to get done in order to beat the Seahawks, so let’s get into that here, with three keys to the game that could allow the Cardinals to get back on track and improve to 3-1 after a Thursday night matchup with Seattle at State Farm Stadium.
Murray and receivers need to step up
The biggest hiccup on Sunday against the Niners was the offense, with Kyler Murray and his receivers failing to develop a serious connection throughout the game. Murray wasn’t at his best, but the blame isn’t solely on him because Arizona’s receivers didn’t help him out in the slightest.
Several passes were dropped, notably two possible touchdowns in the second half against San Francisco. If receivers were able to haul those in, we might be talking about how the Cardinals are 3-0 rather than 2-1. But the past is in the past, so the prime goal should be to right the wrongs seen last week.
In order for Arizona to defeat the Seahawks, the offense needs to be better. The play-calling has been a big topic of conversation, but no matter what Drew Petzing dials up, the players still have to execute, and they simply haven’t.
Murray needs to make better decisions, particularly when he scrambles out of the pocket, and the receivers need to make receptions when they’re thrown to. It might seem like simple fundamentals, but in order for the Cardinals to find success on offense, they need to get back to the basics because of the errors we’ve seen in the first three weeks of the season.
If this gets cleaned up and Arizona can move the ball effectively, the chance the Cardinals come away with the win over the Seahawks will increase significantly, making this a critical part of the game.
Execute until the final whistle
In addition to offensive struggles, another major issue has been present throughout the first three weeks for the Cardinals: late-game collapses.
In Week 1, the defense needed a last-second stand to defeat the lowly Saints, while in Week 2, the Cardinals almost squandered a 24-point lead to the Panthers. Arizona escaped in both of those games, but they weren’t as fortunate in Week 3, as they allowed a game-winning field goal drive en route to a one-point loss.
The Cardinals were pushed to their limits in Weeks 1 and 2, but they finally broke in the third week. Allowing the opponent to have their way in the fourth quarter was never going to be sustainable, and Arizona finally paid the price against the 49ers — something they can’t afford to have happen against the Seahawks.
Seattle could be seen as the best of the Cardinals’ first four opponents, so it’s imperative that Arizona is able to not only compete for four quarters, but execute.
The Cardinals have been outscored 26-9 in the final quarter through three games, a number that just won’t cut it. Focus and fundamentals — yes, I’m mentioning them again — need to be kept up for all four quarters, or the Cardinals will find a way to lose an important divisional game once again.
Limit what Seattle can do through the air
My last two keys have been broad, overarching keys for the Cardinals to fix, but this one is specific to the matchup with the Seahawks.
Seattle has been able to win two of its first three games with a strong passing attack led by Sam Darnold, and it’ll be up to Arizona’s secondary to stop it. With injuries to Will Johnson, Mex Melton and Garrett Williams, the defensive back room is thin, but it has to step up here.
Melton played against the 49ers, while both Johnson and Williams did not. Williams is on injured reserve, so he won’t be out there on Thursday, with Johnson’s status still in the balance, although he hasn’t been practicing.
Darnold has averaged 9.0 yards per passing attempt, ranking third in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 50 passes. He’s not electric with his legs or athleticism, but he can certainly throw it with ease, giving Arizona a difficult challenge on a short week.
The run defense had no problem a week ago, so I wouldn’t expect the Seahawks to run wild. But passing for 300-plus yards isn’t out of the question. The Cardinals’ secondary needs to be on point from start to finish if they want to bounce back after an ugly loss to San Francisco, making this possibly the most important key of the game ahead of an important divisional battle.