Cardinals, Seahawks Release First Week 4 Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have revealed their first injury report of Week 4's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
With a short week, these are only estimations - as the Cardinals and Seahawks will meet on Thursday Night Football while both just played yesterday. Neither team practiced on Monday.
Cardinals vs Seahawks Week 4 Injury Report
For the Cardinals:
DNP - Kelvin Beachum (rest/knee), James Conner (foot), Will Johnson (groin), Zay Jones (concussion)
Limited - Evan Brown (ankle), Akeem Davis-Gaither (elbow), Darren Hall (limited), Will Hernandez (knee) and Paris Johnson Jr. (knee)
For the Seahawks:
DNP - Josh Jones (ankle), Robbie Ouzts (ankle)
Limited - Elijah Arroyo (groin), Nick Emmanwori (ankle), Julian Love (hamstring), Boye Mafe (toe), Jalen Sundell (ankle/elbow), Leonard Williams (elbow/shoulder), Devon Witherspoon (knee)
Full - Zach Charbonnet (foot), Ernest Jones (shoulder)
"So I guess all of our guys on the injury front, tough week because we're not really going to practice totally. So those guys that weren't healthy enough to play this last week, it'll kind of come down to game time, I'm sure," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon on Monday.
Arizona did lose top offensive weapon in James Conner for the year with foot surgery looming - you can read more about that here. The team has yet to officially place him on injured reserve.
Cardinals Know Big Test Lies Ahead With Seahawks
The fellow 2-1 Seahawks are set to come to town after blowing out the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Gannon is 0-4 against Seattle with only one of those matchups coming down to one possession.
"Three games in - a lot of ball to be played. We understand the teams in our division are good teams. I know we're a good team," Gannon said.
"You got to win games, and they understand the importance of playing at home versus a divisional opponent, you don't want to get knocked down too far, but there's a lot of ball to be played."
Seattle is the No. 1 team in DVOA rankings and are currently second in the NFL for points allowed per game with 15.7 - trailing only the Green Bay Packers at 14.7 with Monday Night Football left.
After dropping their first game of the year last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Gannon said he's not overly worried.
"The sky's not falling, there's no panic in my game. ... We got time to correct it, but we got to correct it," he told reporters.