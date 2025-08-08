5 Players Arizona Cardinals Should Trade For
Roster cuts will take place soon across the league with the preseason in full effect. It's a great time for teams to try and snag some players before they hit free agency, and the Arizona Cardinals could be in the market to do so.
The team was plenty busy already this offseason improving this roster and gearing up to return to the playoffs, and if the right player is available, they could pull the trigger. There are still a few positions that could use another body or two, although the front office did a good job fortifying most of those spots.
It likely means we shouldn't anticipate a big time splash trade, but there's room for some under-the-radar moves.
Although there are several notable players who appear to be on the roster bubble for their respective teams, or are flat-out trade candidates, I would look at the following five if I were the Cardinals.
Quentin Johnston
The Chargers are bringing back Keenan Allen to help boost the offense, and suddenly an average wide receiver room got pretty crowded. Someone with the Chargers is on the outside looking in, and it feels like that could be Johnston.
Despite being a first-round pick just two years ago, Johnston has felt like a bit of a black sheep for the team. His drop issues are certainly noticeable, but the guys drafted directly behind him (Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison) make him look worse by comparison thanks to their successes. The Chargers could be willing to cut bait with the TCU standout.
The Cardinals seem like a good place for him to try and restart his career, which seems to be trending downward fast. He's a perfect deep threat for the offense, providing big play potential down the field that the team currently lacks.
Cole Strange
Strange was certainly a... strange... first-round selection by the Patriots in 2022, and it hasn't aged well. After three disappointing seasons, Strange may be out of a job in New England by the time training camp comes to a close as a guy on the roster bubble.
Availability has been an issue as of late for the Chattanooga product, who has played just 13 games over the last two years since starting all 17 as a rookie. Add in the fact that he is an average player at his peak, and it's understandable why the Patriots seem willing to move on.
With all of that said, I don't see any harm in giving the Patriots a call regarding Strange. He may not be a plus player, but he provides depth to an unstable offensive interior for the Cardinals. The price would be near nonexistent, too, with New England happy to get anything in return.
Super low cost with minimal expectations for a position of need; why not?
Romeo Doubs
I'm curious if the Packers have forgotten about Doubs missing two days of practice over frustration with targets and requesting a trade a year ago. After all, they did suspend him for a game over his actions, and they proceeded to draft two wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft, including Matthew Golden in the first round.
Perhaps bygones could indeed be bygones, but those trade rumors have yet to slow down. Doubs isn't half bad, either. He has a flat 1,700 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over three seasons with Green Bay. Doubs has also started in 35 of his 43 appearances, too.
It feels like a parting is in the near future for these two, and the Cardinals make plenty of sense to take him in. The two have been linked all offseason whenever trade talks have been discussed, and a persisting need at receiver makes it understandable. He would pair with Michael Wilson outside to give the team more boundary options.
John Metchie III
Once upon a time, Metchie looked like the next great Alabama wide receiver. Unfortunately, his career was delayed when he was diagnosed with cancer. He beat his sickness and returned to the field a year later. But in the two seasons he's played, Metchie has just 40 receptions, 412 receiving yards, and a single touchdown over 29 games.
It's unclear how much of this is truly to do with Metchie as a player, however, as his absence left the door open for his teammates to step in and thrive -- none more so than Nico Collins. The Texans also drafted two receivers this year, Iowa State's Jayden Higgins and Jaylen Noel, and traded for Christian Kirk. Metchie appears to have been phased out from the team's plans.
Still, I truly don't think his lack of involvement has been indicative of his play but rather the situation. I would be a huge advocate for the Cardinals to gauge his trade value and make a move. Metchie would be a value add with solid upside who could compete and win the team's wide-open slot receiver battle.
David Ojabo
I remember several Cardinals fans who wanted the team to draft Ojabo in 2022 after he slipped to the second round due to an Achilles rupture at the Combine. That didn't come to pass, as the Ravens snatched him up before the Cardinals were on the clock. They ended up selecting Trey McBride, so I don't think they lost any sleep.
But now Ojabo could be looking for a new team. Baltimore has been stocking up on pass rushers the last few seasons and Ojabo has drastically fallen down the depth chart. He's no lock to make the team right now, but more than a few other franchises would be happy to kick the tires on him.
The Cardinals spared no expense upgrading the front seven and its pass rush this offseason, so making a move for a player like Ojabo makes some sense. He would be a fraction of the cost for the big-name pass rushers being floated around like Micah Parsons, Trey Hendrickson, and Kayvon Thibodeaux; he may not have that type of upside, but if he can contribute anything, it would be a win.