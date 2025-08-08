Arizona Cardinals Urged to Trade Veteran DL
The Arizona Cardinals were busy birds this offseason and made some major moves to upgrade and strengthen the roster, especially on the defensive side of the football.
One of the positions that received the most attention was the defensive line, and what was once a point of weakness now has a surplus of depth. It's placed the team in a spot where guys could be on the move simply due to limited roster space.
That could lead to several moves, whether through difficult cuts or even exploring trade options. Several defensive linemen could face that reality, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox says it might be L.J. Collier.
Arizona Cardinals Urged to Trade L.J. Collier
In a post naming one player each team should add to the trade block during the preseason, Knox nominated Collier as his choice.
Collier isn't the defensive lineman that many fans likely associate with someone the team could move on from, especially after re-signing him this offseason. In fact, it was a move I applauded as a smart, low-cost decision. But we know that guarantees nothing.
After noting all of the moves the Cardinals made, ranging from drafting Walter Nolen and Jordan Burch to signing Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell, Knox had this to say on his nomination of Collier.
"All of this suggests that impending 2026 free agent L.J. Collier might not be long for the team. A 2019 first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, he largely disappointed before last season when he recorded a career-best 3.5 sacks and 29 tackles. The Cardinals signed the TCU product to a new one-year deal this offseason, but with new faces in the fold, it's hard to see where he can find extensive playing time."
If we look at the depth chart for the Cardinals in no specific order, Collier would find his way in the lower half of the group. At the top is some order of Nolen, Campbell, and Dalvin Tomlinson followed likely by Dante Stills and Darius Robinson. From there, Collier likely has a step on Bilal Nichols, Justin Jones, and Elijah Simmons.
Collier would have a difficult time making the team as the Cardinals' sixth true defensive lineman, and one without much positional versatility to move around. However, as Knox mentioned he is coming off a good season, which is why he was rightfully rewarded with his deal. It's hard to imagine Arizona would move on from him gleefully.
Listing him on the trade block does give the Cardinals a chance to get something -- anything -- for him, rather than to lose him for nothing. Knox had this to add:
"Dumping him would save $2.3 million in cap space. While the Cardinals couldn't expect anything substantial in return for Collier, he's a 29-year-old 2019 first-round pick who would likely net something. It's worth seeing if any teams lacking defensive depth are interested."
That $2.3 million in cap space isn't nothing, but the Cardinals aren't a team struggling with its salary cap, so that means precious little. A move sending Collier somewhere else wouldn't provide some substantial return on investment, but that could be the direction the team decides to go should they feel there's no room for him anymore.
Collier is certainly a player that makes sense to throw on the trade block here, but he's someone I would much prefer to hang on to. Regardless, the defensive line depth is going to force difficult decisions for the Cardinals and Collier is at the top of the list. Perhaps a trade makes sense for everyone.