7 Breakout Candidates for Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals face the 2025 season with potential playoff expectations. It’s a good roster with good coaching, but they will need some players to break out to help separate them from other teams.
We know who the studs are on both sides of the football. James Conner, Trey McBride, and Paris Johnson Jr. power the offense. Budda Baker and Garrett Williams make up an underrated secondary, and additions to the defensive line, including Calais Campbell, will help the front seven catch up with the back end.
But more players are needed if Arizona is going to take a step forward.
I see several players on both sides of the field, as well as a special teamer who could become those difference-makers. Some of the names are veterans and others are youngsters. The commonality between the two is they have shown potential with the team or elsewhere to, again, become difference-makers on the team.
Seven players who could break-out for the Cardinals in 2025:
Zay Jones
It’s easy to forget Jones was once one of the best slot receivers in the league after a quiet 2023 season and a near nonexistent 2024 season/debut with the Cardinals. I expect a bounce back season from the veteran and with no notable investments made at the position this offseason, I see an opportunity for big numbers this year.
Although he’s never been a large presence in the end zone, he siphons targets and turns them Into chunk yards and first downs.
Breakout stats: 75 receptions, 750 yards, 5 touchdowns
Trey Benson
Benson could have a huge breakout season if James Conner regresses, but I don’t see that happening. What I do see happening in an offense I am anticipating will be much more run heavy next season is plenty of opportunities to capitalize on.
I could see Benson become the Gus Edwards to Conner‘s Mark Ingram when the Baltimore Ravens set their NFL rushing records. Benson is a much more accomplished receiver than Edwards and I could see him end the season as Arizona’s most productive pass catcher from the backfield.
Breakout stats: 750 rushing yards, 250 receiving yards, 10 total touchdowns
Baron Browning
I thought adding Browning at last year’s trade deadline was an overlooked move, but unfortunately it didn’t yield the immediate numbers Arizona was hoping for. I think that changes this season with a defense that has stocked the cupboard with new pass rushers.
With a full offseason learning this defense, I like Browning to explode compared to last year’s production.
Breakout stats: 40 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles
Owen Pappoe
I’m shooting for the moon with this one. Linebacker is more wide-open than it has been in years in the desert for guys to get onto the field. No one should be guaranteed excessive playing time and Pappoe could capitalize. He’s worked his way into a role rotating with this room, and marinating behind the scenes could be his trump card to the rest of colleagues.
Breakout stats: 110 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions
Max Melton
All of this offseason’s talk is revolving around Will Johnson and it’s hard to ignore why that is. But Melton was a stud last season and has the best shot to be the top outside cover man on the depth chart when the season rolls around.
Johnson could need some time adjusting to the pros and Sean Murphy-Bunting could finally be passed as the rooms top guy as a veteran.
Melton is one of the biggest breakout candidates on this team, and he’s only going into year two.
Breakout stats: 50 tackles, 4 interceptions, 15 pass breakups
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
Taylor-Demerson was able to find the field last season as a rotational player and with some injuries opening up playing time. I imagine him to be one of the bigger foundational pieces for the future of the defense.
It’s not uncommon to see three safeties find the field in today’s NFL, and Taylor-Demerson could turn into a player difficult to keep off the field. There’s also a chance for linebacker snaps with no clear entering the season.
Breakout stats: 75 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions
Chad Ryland
Ryland had a terrific bounce back in year two after a bad rookie season with the Patriots. His move to Arizona may have been just what he needed to get right.
There were signs he showed last year of becoming a clutch kicker and as long as he maintains his momentum, he has a chance to become one of the leagues better kickers.
That mantle is wide open, too, after the disgraceful exit to the league that Justin Tucker placed on himself.
Breakout stats: 32/35 Field Goals (91.4%), 100% PAT