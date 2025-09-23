Cardinals Captain Has Taken Massive Leap
ARIZONA -- After their first loss of the season and the offense continuing their string of struggles, there hasn't been much positivity surrounding the Arizona Cardinals.
However, the Cardinals' defense has been notable thanks in part to the play of linebacker Mack Wilson Sr.
Wilson was brought on last season with some questions around his ability to sustain himself as a starter next to Kyzir White.
After White left this offseason, all eyes fixated on Wilson to emerge as a leader on and off the field.
He's done just that - and then some.
Mack Wilson Has Impressed Cardinals in 2025
“If you asked him, I thought he played really well Week 1. In his mind, you are your toughest critic. ... He felt like he didn't play as good, and I thought he absolutely lit it up yesterday," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Wilson on Monday.
"He had some tough downs, I would call them, that he won. He's doing a heck of a job. With all that we put on his plate, he's really, in essence, playing a new position. We're three games in now, and he's impacting the game in a positive way. He’s another one that's a ‘vet’ that stays steady. It's good to have those guys, so there's no panic in his game either. I thought he played really well.”
Wilson assumed green dot duties this offseason, relaying defensive play-calls via radio communication in his helmet while also organizing the front seven. He also earned captain status in 2025, an honor voted on by his peers.
Wilson, to this point, leads Arizona in tackles with 28 while also being tied for first with four pass deflections. According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson is the fourth-ranked NFL linebacker in terms of rushing the passer, too.
He's been everything the Cardinals wanted him to emerge as - and more.
“He's a great linebacker. I said at the beginning during camp, I expect him to have a huge year and nothing has changed," teammate Calais Campbell said after Week 3.
"He's just a physical guy that sets the tone, plays solid and has great range. He's elite. I'm happy he's in my fox hole. I’m happy we’re teammates.”
Overall - there hasn't been much to be excited about through three weeks of football - though Wilson clearly is one of them.
The Cardinals are back in action on Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.