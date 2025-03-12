Cardinals Day 3 NFL Free Agency Targets
We’ve arrived day, three of free agency frenzy, although it is the celebration of the new year - so all of the signings and trades we’ve seen over the past few days will now become official.
The Arizona Cardinals have been a busy team with both re-signing and adding players through the free agency pool… despite what some fans choose to believe.
There are still several players out there that would behoove the Cardinals to pursue.
We start with the same player who let off yesterday‘s list…
Tyler Lockett, WR
Another day goes by that the veteran Seahawk receiver, better known as the “Cardinal Killer” remains of free agent. And as I said yesterday, I will say again today: market is someone that I target if I’m Arizona Cardinals.
I simply love the fit of a veteran receiver and approving quarterback’s best friend who can still stretch the field and make plays being added to an offense full of youth and inexperience. For me, it just makes too much sense.
Mekhi Becton, IOL
Beckton with someone that I had previously brought up as a target for the Cardinals. His transition from left tackle to guard was a grand success for Philadelphia last season, and he was one of their most important players for what was perhaps the most prolific offense in the league.
I believe that Becton will be looking for another season to prove himself and show that his move inside to guard is in fact the correct decision for his future and not a one year thing. You’d be a cost-effective add for Arizona with a low risk upside feel to him.
Kevin Zeitler, IOL
The ageless veteran continues to defy father time and put together quality season after quality season. Zeitler might be 35 years old, but he’s still proving himself to be starting quality.
With Evan Brown back for the Cards, they need to find someone to throw in and start it right guard. Zeitler has made his career as one of the most under-appreciated right guards since he came into the league in 2012. He won’t cost you much at all, and he can start right away.
Azeez Ojulari, EDGE
It’s still weird to think that Ojulari had the kind of hype that he did at the trade deadline, considering he’s now more of an afterthought than anything else. But that just means he’ll be a good budget addition for a team.
The Cardinals have made their first big move by signing Josh Sweat, but he’s not nearly enough to fix the position. Ojulari can be had at a small price and be thrown into a rotation and see your role as a full-time pass rusher. There’s no need to overthink it; bring him in and let him do his thing as a pass rusher.
Levi Onwuzurike, IDL
Here’s a player we’ve yet to talk much about. Onwuzurike has had himself a quality start to his career. The big man hasn’t posted any insane statistics, but he’s shown practicality as a rotational down lineman.
Cardinals fans are still upset that they missed out on Milton Williams and obviously signing Onwuzurike won’t make them feel any better. But he’s a budget player who rotates at a poor position group that is lacking depth. That’s not the worst thing in the world.
No, Onwuzurike doesn’t fix the interior the defensive line, but I find him more valuable to the position than Bilal Nichols or Justin Jones.