We got our first taste of the 2023 NFL mock draft season earlier this week with the Arizona Cardinals selecting Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo eighth overall. This time around, we're going to do a full seven-round mock draft specifically for the Cardinals.

This mock will look a little bit different compared to what we saw earlier this week, as I ran this mock under the mock draft machine courtesy of Pro Football Network.

For our first full seven-round 2023 NFL Draft mock for the Cardinals, I had the team go defensive-heavy but also got a new blocker for the offensive line and some new toys for Kyler Murray to play with.

Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

First-round pick (No. 8 overall): Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

The name of the game is to upgrade the defense no matter the position. Bresee is a dominant defensive lineman who has no business being as nimble and agile as he is. He steps in and is immediately the best defensive lineman on the roster.

Second-round pick (38): Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Branch can play some cornerback, both outside and nickel, but is best as a deep safety. This versatility will be very attractive to the Cardinals, who can get creative and line him up all over the defense to create opportunities for turnovers.

Third-round pick (69): Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC

Tuipulotu, the PAC-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year, is coming off a 12.5 sack campaign, which paced the PAC-12, and was one of the lone bright spots for an otherwise shaky Trojans defense. Tuipulotu's build will allow the Cardinals to flex him along the defensive line and use him and Bresee at the same time with terrifying results.

Third-round pick (96): Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

D.J. Humphries is a solid tackle, but the guys who play across from him need to be desperately upgraded. Freeland is a massive man at 6'8" and 308lbs and is the kind of bodyguard that Kyler Murray needs to protect him.

Fourth-round pick (106): Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M

A former 5-star recruit, Jones is a big, long cornerback who checks all the boxes physically. While he isn't the best lockdown corner you'll see in this draft, his physique and upside will have teams drooling over his potential.

Sixth-round pick (169): Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

The Cardinals will only have two running backs on the roster entering the 2023 season and neither of them possesses the pure explosiveness that Vaughn has. Vaughn is a complete do-it-all weapon as a runner, receiver, and returner. He'll find a role with this team quickly.

Sixth-round pick 182: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

Trice recorded eight sacks in 2022 as a redshirt sophomore and has the talent to continue growing and blossoming into a star. The Cardinals wouldn't mind adding him to a talented, but raw rotation including Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas.

Seventh-round pick 213: Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

Palmer finally got a chance to shine in 2022 with the Cornhuskers and eclipsed 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. He's a perfect late-round dice roll for the Cardinals.

Seventh-round pick 223: Xazavian Valladay, RB, Arizona State

In his only season playing Power-Five Conference football, Valladay averaged over 100 scrimmage yards a game and scored 18 touchdowns. He can catch the ball well and his versatility makes him a late-round steal.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Cardinals Energized, Rested for Rest of Season

Cardinals Sneaky Week 14 Underdog Pick Over Patriots

Podcast: Where Cardinals Go From Bye Week

Kliff Kingsbury Pays Respect to Bill Belichick