Cardinals Rested, Energized for Final Stretch of Season

The Arizona Cardinals weren't able to lose a football game on Sunday, simply because they didn't play one.

Having won only four of twelves games, the Cardinals are very much out of the postseason picture and could even possibly be eliminated this week.

Arizona - returning from their bye week - still has plenty to play for, however. The Suns were able to rest and recharge over the last week in advance of their final five games of the season.

“It was good. Good. I think everybody got to rest, recharge and guys seemed like they had good energy today," said head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday.

“[We] got ahead on the Patriots. Did some self-scout stuff to kind of see where we’re at personnel wise, what we can do moving forward with some of the new bodies and kind of building a plan from there.”

Kingsbury hopes to have some key pieces back in the fold. He confirmed the Cardinals would likely not see either Rodney Hudson or Will Hernandez on Monday Night Football, but does hope to have either of Greg Dortch or Rondale Moore in the mix.

Byron Murphy was also described as day-to-day.

“He wants to play," said Kingsbury on Murphy. "We want to make sure he’s able to and can play at the level he can, so it truly is day to day to see how that back feels. Hopefully, by Monday he feels good enough, but we’re being cautious.”

While the coaching staff only took a couple days off before getting back to work, players were able to take some legitimate time away.

“It was good. I got to take some time off and kind of get rejuvenated. I feel good," said Kyler Murray, who said he didn't have to use any time away to rehab a previously injured hamstring.

“No. If anything, I guess it gave me some extra time to heal it even more if that was the case, but I felt good running around last game.”

Kingsbury says watching practice on Wednesday gave him the sense that the Cardinals were refreshed.

“Normally I would say (yes). This year is a little different. We’ve had a bunch of season-ending deals, but I think just watching the guys run around (they) definitely got recharged and are fresh and excited to play the game," he said.

We'll see if that translates when the New England Patriots come to town.

