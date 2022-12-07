The Arizona Cardinals have failed to meet expectations through 12 weeks of play. Postseason hopes are practically down the drain as the team has underperformed considering the talent (and money) invested into both sides of the ball.

However, a Week 14 meeting with the New England Patriots gives Kliff Kingsbury and company a new opportunity to hit the field and regain some momentum.

The only problem? Not many believe they're capable thanks to their evident struggles and one of the best coaches in the history of professional sports in Bill Belichick on the other side.

Yet the Patriots haven't exactly proved themselves invincible on the field either, and oddsmakers believe this will be close no matter what side the pendulum swings on.

SI Sportsbook has the Cardinals at +1.5 point underdogs, as New England-Arizona is currently one of two matchups next week to have a spread smaller than two points (Miami-LAC is the other).

Around the web, the Cardinals are one of a few underdogs to take in that game.

Cardinals Sneaky Week 14 Underdog Pick Over Patriots

NFL.com

"The Cardinals don't inspire a ton of confidence right now," Shook said.

"Arizona has won only once in the last five games, a triumph over a fading Rams team. That win is bookended by two-game losing streaks, and as we learned in the Cardinals’ Week 12 loss to the Chargers, even when things look like they're going Arizona's way, they can fall apart in the end.

"This doesn’t exactly indicate Arizona has more than a fighter's chance against New England. But I'm choosing the Cardinals as an underdog with the potential to pull off an upset because I think they're getting close -- and they have to be desperate for a victory.

"Kliff Kingsbury has spent weeks telling his players everything remains in front of them. But with five weeks left to play and just four wins to their name, the Cardinals have run out of breathing room. They have to start winning immediately before it becomes time to chalk up 2022 as a disappointment."

Oddschecker

"This game will come down to the Cardinals offense doing enough against an elite Pats defense. Arizona has faced a top-10 defense twice this year and hasn’t topped 17 points in either. The Pats are 6-0 when their opponent scores less than 20 points, and 0-6 when they score 20 points or more. Do the Cardinals have the offensive firepower to win this one? Given the Patriots struggles against mobile QBs this year, my guess is yes."

DraftKings

"This is a bit of a last stand game for the Cardinals. They’re 4-8 and their playoff chances are faint. However, they’re coming out of a bye week and facing a struggling Patriots squad. If they can’t come out hot in this one and secure a win, it is time to fire Kliff Kingsbury."

