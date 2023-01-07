J.J. Watt Enters Final Game of Career With Gratitude

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt enters the final game of his career with gratitude. He spoke with reporters on closing out the final 60 minutes of his NFL tenure.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is preparing for the final game of his NFL career.

Watt's career - more than worthy enough of entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame upon his first year of eligibility - is coming to a close after 12 seasons of football that has helped forge millions of fans across the globe.

In what was his final media appearance of the year, Watt spoke with reporters on the final 60 minutes of his career.

When asked if this week was emotional for him, Watt said:

“Not entirely. I would say that—partially it’s a 17-week season and it’s a long year regardless, so retiring or not once you’re at this point of the season, especially with the way this season has gone, you’re at a point where it’s like, all right. There’s certainly been moments.

"There’s no question (that) there’s been moments. Last night we had a d-line dinner with all the boys just sitting there telling stories, laughing and sitting around the table knowing you’re not going to have one of these again where it’s guys that you’ve been through an entire season and training camp with. You’re sitting around a table sharing your stories from meetings, practices and all the laughs. Moments like that, it’s tough. Walking out to the last practice today was definitely one where you don’t really think about it at all until you’re walking out there and you’re like, ‘I’m not going to walk out this door with this helmet in my hand ever again.’

"But it’s been good. It’s been a good week. It hasn’t been overly emotional. I think the game will be emotional and then I don’t really think it’ll be that bad until the first game of next season. That’s when it’ll really hit. Definitely won’t be training camp. I can tell you that.”

Unsurprisingly, Watt has helped a plethora of players through his time in the league. Most notably in Arizona, he's taken guys such as Cameron Thomas and Zach Allen under his wing.

“It’s been great. I’ve really enjoyed it," said Watt.

"There’s a part of my career where you’re trying to figure out that role where you’re not quite an old guy and where you have that wisdom and knowledge, but you do have some knowledge that you can help the young guys with. You have to walk that fine line of trying to help guys, but not trying to seem condescending and acting like they don’t know what they’re talking about.

"You’re also still trying to improve your own game and be as great as you can be, but these last couple years I’ve been able to really transition into that role where I’m very comfortable with myself. I’m comfortable with what I’m doing and I know that there’s knowledge that I can pass on to these young guys. The way that they soak it up, the way that they seek it out, and the way that they’re eager to learn it’s fun. It really is. Talking to (LB) Myjai (Sanders), (LB) Zaven (Collins), (LB) Cam (Thomas) and (DL) Zach (Allen) and all these guys just listening to their questions and giving them insights, it really is a blast and I love it.

"I love knowing that some of my experiences and some of the mistakes that I made can be passed on so that they don’t have to make those mistakes and they can improve their game that much faster.”

The Cardinals (along with the rest of the league) hope to send Watt off on the right foot come Sunday. Further than that, Watt's legacy hopes to grow far beyond the time spent playing football.

“At some point everybody gets forgotten about. I just hope that I passed along enough things and I made enough of an impact to where somebody else can pass along and somebody else can pass it along. I don’t need anybody to remember me. I enjoyed it while I had it. I enjoyed every second of it," Watt said.

"I just hope I passed on enough knowledge and I passed on enough things in the community that somebody else passes it on. We’ve created a chain reaction and a ripple effect that hopefully in some small little way we’ve changed the world. Not because of me but because of all the people that helped me do it, so I don’t need anybody to remember me. I’m thankful and I’m grateful, but I’m well aware of the fact that someday I’ll be forgotten so I’m just enjoying it.”

