Cardinals OLB Projected to See Double-Digit Sack Season
ARIZONA -- All eyes are on Arizona Cardinals edge rusher BJ Ojulari approaching his sophomore season, and rightfully so.
Ojulari came on strong towards the end of his rookie season and finished the campaign with four sacks.
Now, with a full offseason under his belt, there's expectations the LSU product will see a breakout campaign.
Plenty of analysts and teammates have projected Ojulari to take that next step, the latest being The Draft Network's Justin Melo:
"Ojulari should experience a significant increase in playing time throughout 2024. Year-two growth will be evident as he becomes an every-down starter in Gannon’s base defense. He could nearly double his 2023 workload," wrote Melo.
"Ojulari will start opposite Zaven Collins, who’s entering a contract year after having his fifth-year option declined. The Cardinals desperately require a breakout season from Ojulari after they recorded a 30th-ranked 33 sacks as a team throughout 2023. That didn't appease Gannon, who coached a Philadelphia Eagles defense in 2022 that accumulated a historic 70 sacks.
"The Cardinals did select two pass rushers in the 2024 NFL Draft. General manager Monti Ossenfort nabbed Missouri's Darius Robinson with a late first-round pick and later doubled down by drafting Clemson's Xavier Thomas with a fifth-round selection. Robinson may see extended play-time as the Cardinals continue searching for difference makers up front, but Ojulari's rookie season indicates that first-year players will be eased into the lineup.
"Ojulari grew as a player as his rookie campaign progressed forward. He got consistently better and enjoyed a multi-week streak of midseason success. A sophomore season that flirts with double-digit sacks is within the realm of possibility."
Ojulari has all the tools to develop into the pass-rusher those around believe he can be - and he'll get his first opportunity to flash his growth when the Cardinals report to training camp on July 23.