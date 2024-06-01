Cardinals LT Paris Johnson Hopes to Make Former Teammate Proud
ARIZONA -- The NFL isn't a Hollywood movie. Dream endings are rarely forged - and in his first full offseason as a pro - Arizona Cardinals left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. found that out the hard way when mentor D.J. Humphries was cut just months ago.
Humphries took Johnson under his wing after the Ohio State product was drafted No. 6 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Both started at tackle for the Cardinals before Humphries suffered a torn ACL in the final stretch of the season.
Humphries was a potential cap casualty candidate prior to the injury. His lack of availability moving forward with the injury and being on the wrong side of 30 surely played a part in his sending off, too.
With Humphries gone, Johnson now slides into the coveted role of left tackle.
"Yeah, that's the thing. That's definitely not how I thought about the transition and how it would go. I thought it would be on Hump's own timing, he's been a Cardinal his whole career. He wanted to play here forever - we always talked about his plans," Johnson told reporters.
"You wish transitions was like one of those fairytale, like, 'it's your time now, son.' But either way, we talked about it. That's how it goes."
Humphries was many things for the Cardinals. Above all, he was a leader in the desert.
Johnson looks to fill that role, too. In his own way of course.
“I feel like everybody leads in their own way. I’ve talked to Hump about this recently. What I want to do for the room is I want to bring that Hump energy that he brought. He brought a lot of energy, excitement and happiness in the room. It was just his natural energy to where I only had to focus on me. I didn’t have to make sure other guys weren’t feeling some type of way when they came in here, because Hump brought that," said Johnson.
“But now that Hump’s not here, I want to be that guy to make sure everybody’s amped to go to practice. Everybody’s hyped when we’re taking the field for team period on a low day or something. … I want to bring that energy."
It's not often where a second-year players tackles a leadership role, but Johnson's been aiming for that since his high school days.
"I wasn’t a captain in high school. I wasn’t a captain in college. I made a joke when I was in high school, I was like, ‘Dude, I feel like I’m not going to be a captain until I get to the NFL.’" Johnson said.
“That would be awesome. If it happens that’d be great, but if not, either way I want to assume a role as a captain from the respect of the guys on the team.”