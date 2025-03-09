Cardinals Signing Won't Stop Splash Move
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals officially announced the re-signing of edge rusher Baron Browning ahead of next week's free agent cycle.
The deal, reportedly a two-year contract for $15 million ($19 million possible with incentives) saw the Cardinals retain Browning after they acquired him for a sixth-round pick at the midseason trade deadline.
Previously, Arizona also inked guys such as Aaron Brewer and Joey Blount to new deals.
The move, as expected, garnered some strong reaction from those on social media - maybe for the wrong reasons.
Baron Browning Won't Stop Cardinals From Big Name Signing
Browning wasn't brought to Arizona to emerge into one of the best edge rushers in the league. He's not anticipated to break Cardinals sack records or make a push for Defensive Player of the Year. That's life when you're dealt for a late draft pick.
Yet with Browning hitting the market, there was strong interest in what he could develop himself into.
That's why the Cardinals were keen on returning Browning. In a league where you can never have enough help in reaching the passer, Arizona rotates their front seven heavily. Zaven Collins was the only outside linebacker to log more than 26% of snaps in 2024 at 55%.
Browning's $7.5 million annual price tag is tied for 46th among active edge players (Spotrac), so it's not as if Arizona threw remarkable money at the outside linebacker either.
Even if Browning earns that extra $4 million in incentives, that likely means Arizona got his production for a steal compared to market value - that's a good problem to have if you're Ossenfort.
Speaking of the Cardinals' general manager, Ossenfort typically has worked free agent deals out to allow Arizona wiggle room to escape from a deal before the player's last year on paper.
Should trends continue (we don't have exact financial details yet), the Cardinals very well could shed Browning's money from the books after 2025 if he doesn't perform to expectations.
Arizona touted north of $70 million in cap space entering free agency. Even after Browning's contract, the Cardinals still have plenty of firepower to make a splash or two.
Which, that should still be the expectation. A crew of Browning, Zaven Collins and BJ Ojuluri isn't good enough to continue seeing progression from the Cardinals, especially with them knocking on the door of the postseason.
Whether by free agency, trade or draft, Arizona still holds a massive need for a premier player to get after the quarterback.
Browning is a rotational piece with potential - but Ossenfort and co. should still be looking to add more juice to the pass rush department. Their latest re-signing doesn't move that needle or budge any plans.