Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks
After a busy offseason, training camp is just weeks away, meaning that Arizona Cardinals football is almost upon us.
Let's dive into what each position will look like for the Cardinals in 2025, starting with the quarterbacks. Fans know who will be the starter for Arizona, but what about the backup? Or will there be any dark horse candidates to make the 53-man roster at some point?
I'll expand on that more here, as the Cardinals look to have a productive year from what is widely considered to be the most important position in football.
Starter: Kyler Murray
Entering his seventh season as QB1 for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray looks to build off an up-and-down 2024 campaign and take his team to the playoffs for the second time in his career.
The 5-foot-10, 207-pound first overall pick in 2019 threw for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdowns a season ago, both second only to his 2020 campaign. Not only was it a productive season overall, but Murray played in every regular-season game for the first time since 2020, as he proved he is 100% after his ACL injury suffered in December 2022.
Designed runs have decreased over the years, making Murray more of a pocket passer at times, but his legs are still a threat when forced out of the pocket, with the Cardinals starter rushing for 572 yards in 2024.
While he's not the same player he was in his first few years in the league, that also comes with added maturity and leadership, as we've seen Murray truly embrace the role as face of the franchise. While there's certainly a lot of doubters, Murray has established himself as a more-than-productive QB in the NFL and I'd expect the same in 2025 with expectations at their highest in years.
Backup: Jacoby Brissett
The Cardinals have a new backup QB for 2025, and it's journeyman veteran Jacoby Brissett.
Brissett, 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, from NC State in the 2016 draft, had been with five franchises ahead of his two-year deal with the Cardinals signed this offseason. He most recently completed his second stint with the Patriots, appearing in eight games at the start of the season before rookie Drake Maye took over.
Maye threw for 826 yards and two touchdowns for New England in 2024, but the veteran has thrown for over 2,500 yards in a season three times, including his career high in 2017 with 3,098 with the Colts.
Brissett brings accuracy and precision to the Cardinals' QB room, as he holds the NFL record for fewest interceptions per attempt, with 1.4 interceptions per 100 passes (minimum 1,500 career pass attempts).
Brissett also has numerous ties to the Cardinals staff, with Monti Ossenfort being the director of Patriots scouting when they drafted him, while Jonathan Gannon was on Indianapolis' staff when Brissett was a member with the Colts, and Drew Petzing served as his position coach with the Browns in 2022.
While Cardinals fans hope that Brissett only sees the field in blowout victories, he's set to be a solid second option and a leader inside the Arizona locker room.
Dark horse: Clayton Tune
While there isn't a true dark horse at the quarterback position, Clayton Tune is the closest thing to it, as he's still young and has more to prove.
It's unclear if Tune will make the Week 1 roster for Arizona, as the signing of Brissett means Tune won't be the backup to start the year, but that doesn't mean Tune can't earn his way on the team.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound third-round pick from Houston was selected by the Cardinals in 2023 and has appeared in 15 games throughout his career. He started one game in 2023 but hasn't seen any true playing time in his two years with Arizona.
Tune is a rushing threat in addition to being one of the best passers in the nation when he was in college, throwing for 11,996 yards over four years. This should give some hope that he can break out, but with Murray locking down the starting role, it'll take a lot for Tune to be given an opportunity.
If the chance comes, though, Tune could be the right man for the job, as now in Year 3 he could reach the potential he hasn't realized in his rookie or sophomore year with Arizona.
Position outlook
Quarterback is most likely the most straightforward of any position for the Cardinals, and for good reason, as Kyler Murray is set to lead this team once again.
With added experience, as well as developed camaraderie with his receiving corps, Murray could have a career year in 2025. His running game might not be as electric as it once was, but he can still gain chunk yardage after scrambling out of the pocket and is as effective of a passer as he's ever been.
Outside of Murray, Jacoby Brissett will be a very good backup option with great experience throughout the NFL. He should complement Murray nicely, although he may not see the field unless disaster strikes through injury.
The dark horse of the QB room is Clayton Tune, as it's in doubt whether he'll be on the 53-man roster, but if there was a surprise from a Cardinals quarterback, it would have to be Tune.
This gives the Cardinals one of the better quarterback rooms in the NFL. Murray isn't one of the best of the best in the league, but he's at a level where fans can be excited about the face of their franchise, while having one of the best backups you can have.
With an exciting season expected in 2025, quarterback play will surely be a large part of the Cardinals' success this fall.