Arizona Cardinals Teammate Hypes Up Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- It's year seven for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, and one could argue 2025 is the most pivotal year of the former No. 1 overall pick's career.
Murray has led the Cardinals to just one playoff berth during his tenure in the league, and with his massive $230.5 million extension kicked in, Arizona needs top level play from their quarterback if they're going to reach their desired heights.
Teammate Budda Baker - appearing on the Mina Kimes Show - believes Murray will do just that in 2025.
"We haven't had a lot of national games, and people kind of see him as a 'shirt' guy, but this guy can make all the throws inside the pocket, outside the pocket, and he's quick," Baker said (h/t The Arizona Republic).
"You see it on tape, he's outrunning everybody all the time. ... It's definitely exciting, but it's cool to just lay under the weeds and have him be that underrated guy, just kind of show who he is this year and throughout the whole season."
Murray will be entering his third season under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who also is facing pressure to turn Arizona's offense from good to great this season. After making no changes to their lineup, the Cardinals are banking on all of Murray's weapons to take the next step.
"He's kind of been in his bag this whole offseason, doing no-look throws and having a great offseason training camp," Baker continued on Murray. "K1, he's going to run a little bit more. A little outside the pocket, inside the pocket throws. He's going to kind of do it all. He's going to get all his guys the rock.
"This guy can make all the throws inside the pocket, outside the pocket. He's quick. You see it on tape. He's outrunning everybody all the time. Even like that 49ers game, we're in San Fran, he points out to the touchdown 40, 50 yards away, knowing he was going to score. I haven't seen a QB do that."
Despite some trade speculation surrounding his name, Murray is all but set to have a massive 2025 season with the proper tools and weapons at his disposal.
The Cardinals will only go as far as Murray takes them, however - and Baker is a big believer in the franchise passer getting things done.