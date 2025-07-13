Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Preview: Running Back
After a busy offseason, training camp is just weeks away, meaning that Arizona Cardinals football is almost upon us.
Let's dive into what each position will look like for the Cardinals in 2025, continuing with running backs after starting off our series at quarterback.
Arizona has a proven veteran leading the group, but how are the young players developing at the position?
We’ll dive into that here, as the Cardinals should have multiple players who can contribute at a high level, giving Arizona a well-rounded running back group.
Starter: James Conner
In his fifth season with the franchise, James Conner is expected to be the starting running back once again for the Cardinals. While several teams are shifting more and more toward backs on rookie deals, Arizona has found a “fountain of youth” of sorts with Conner these past few years.
Conner has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons, gaining 1,040 yards in 2023 and 1,094 yards in 2024. He’s also contributed in the receiving game, totaling 414 yards and one touchdown through the air.
That complemented his team-high eight rushing touchdowns a year ago, as Conner has proven to be dependable in both short- and long-yardage situations. This gave the Cardinals’ front office enough confidence to extend Conner last November, with the RB avoiding free agency and keeping Conner in Arizona through the conclusion of the 2026 season.
The 6-foot-1, 233-pound veteran is entering his ninth season in the NFL, meaning that he could slow down, but over the past few seasons that has proven not to be the case. Will this be the year his production dips? Who knows, but I’d say it’s unlikely for any decline to be significant.
Conner has emerged as more elusive, but his abilities as a power rusher have remained almost the same over the years. This is what has caused his longevity with the Cardinals, as taking fewer hits could be the key to success moving forward.
Overall, Conner is a very important piece of the Arizona offense, and for good reason, as even though most teams have a younger starting RB, few have one as skilled as Conner.
Backup: Trey Benson
Backing up James Conner is expected to be Trey Benson, although with how physical the running back position can be, he won’t be on the sidelines nearly as much as most “backups” on the roster.
Benson is entering his sophomore season in the NFL and the second year of his four-year rookie contract, signed after the Cardinals selected him in the third round of the 2024 draft.
The 6-foot, 216-pound back rushed 63 times for 291 yards last season, adding one touchdown as well. Benson also caught six passes for 59 yards in 2024.
While he certainly wasn’t a superstar on the stat sheet, Benson showed flashes of what he could become, especially behind a proven veteran like Conner.
2025 should bring more snaps for Benson, allowing him to prove his worth as a second-year player. What could make or break his season is how he fares in long-yardage situations, as Conner is more likely to be used for short gains and in the red zone.
If Benson can produce on 2nd-and-8s and 3rd-and-9s, he’ll be a very important piece of the Cardinals’ offense and could even form a one-two punch with Conner.
If that happens, Cardinals fans should be overjoyed, as with a third-round pick, you’d expect production from a running back in year two. This should be a “prove-it” year for Benson, especially because he gets to learn from a proven veteran once more.
I’m optimistic about the second-year back, but he has to show that the Cardinals should trust him when Conner is off the field. I expect him to be the first option after Arizona’s starter, but that can all change depending on his productivity.
Dark horse: Emari Demercado
After Conner and Benson, the dark horse of the Cardinals’ running back room looks to be Emari Demercado, as he could end up being a productive option, but several question marks surround his situation with Arizona.
Entering his third season in the NFL, Demercado is in the final year of his rookie contract, one that he signed after being an undrafted free agent in 2023.
Demercado was used on 58 carries in his rookie season but ran the ball just 24 times a season ago. This raises questions regarding his future, as with Benson expected to take on an expanded role, Demercado’s status is in question.
This doesn’t mean Demercado isn’t a talented back, as he’s shown at times he can be a productive option, which is why I feel his status as a “dark horse” is appropriate.
If Demercado can show in training camp or preseason he’s worthy of being a regular option, he could tandem as a backup with Benson. On the flip side, if he doesn’t perform, his carries could be extremely limited.
All in all, the 5-foot-9, 215-pound back from TCU could be a contributor for the 2025 Cardinals, or he could be lost in the shuffle as just a depth piece — only time will tell.
Other running back options: DeeJay Dallas, Michael Carter, Bam Knight
Position Outlook
With a rock-solid veteran leading the group, the Cardinals’ running back room should be one of the better ones in the NFL.
Conner looks to build upon two straight 1,000-yard seasons on a new contract, as even entering his 30s, Cardinals fans hope he’ll remain his ever-productive self.
Benson should be a solid No. 2 option, although if he can break out like some people think he will, he and Conner could be in a 1A, 1B situation.
This is the best-case scenario for the Cardinals, but even if Benson improves like he should, he’ll be a respectable backup for Arizona who will get a good amount of carries.
After that, Demercado’s status is up in the air, but fans should hold out hope that he can turn a corner in Year 3. DeeJay Dallas and Michael Carter are other options to make the 53-man roster but are expected to be behind Conner, Benson and Demercado on the depth chart.
With other offensive weapons around them, the Cardinals’ RBs could be one of the best position groups for Arizona in 2025.