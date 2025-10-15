This Cardinals Weapon Needs The Ball More
ARIZONA -- With so much talk surrounding the Arizona Cardinals' offense after a big step forward last week, those discussions need to continue.
Past the quarterback position.
Michael Wilson isn't the biggest name in Arizona's crop of weapons, as names such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride occupy that spot.
That's evident in the Cardinals' target distribution through six weeks, as Wilson's 23 targets sits behind Harrison's 34 and McBride's 53 - even with Harrison leaving Week 6 action in the first half due to a concussion.
Given the stature of Harrison and McBride - that's understandable.
But since we're on the topic of things the Cardinals and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing can tweak more - Wilson needs to be more involved.
Michael Wilson Needs More Love in Cardinals Offense
For a Cardinals offense that has largely been stagnant in 2025, there's a source of consistency missing - especially in the passing department.
Wilson has made the most of his opportunites when the ball's been thrown his way, as yours truly highlighted on X:
"Six of Michael Wilson's 12 receptions so far have come on either third or fourth down. Another was a touchdown reception, and two more were converted first downs."
Wilson's last performance was his best, catching four of five targets for 44 yards in Indianapolis.
It's not gaudy nor eye-popping, though Wilson's made continual big and tough catches for the Cardinals when needed.
This isn't a call for Wilson to pace the Cardinals in targets - though maybe there's some credence to gearing this offense to a more pass-oriented approach that can spread the ball around.
“Yeah, it's a lot of talent on this team. Definitely one of the more talented teams that I've ever been a part of," Jacoby Brissett said following the loss to the Indianapolos Colts.
"Guys are just playing for each other and stepping up when their number is called. Yeah, you’re just trying to play for the guy next to you.”
With Harrison potentially still in concussion protocol (we don't know what his status is, as the Cardinals haven't practiced as of publish), perhaps the window for Wilson to make an impact is opening.
Regardless of the health of others, Wilson has been one of the more steady producers in Arizona - he just isn't getting adequate involvement on a weekly basis.
As the Cardinals' offense look for ways to stop their four-game skid and potentially save their season in the process, Wilson getting more looks should be near the top of the list.