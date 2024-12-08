Bold Predictions: Cardinals Get Aggressive vs Seahawks
“It’s nut up or shut up time.” – Tallahassee, portrayed by Woody Harrelson, Zombieland (2009).
The season is probably on the line for the Arizona Cardinals when they return home to host NFC West division rivals (and current first place leaders) Seattle Seahawks.
With five games left in the regular season, every game matters. When it comes to in-division games they matter even more. And when you lost the previous matchup and face a situation where you aim to avoid a sweep, it matters more than anything else.
The NFC West crown is up for grabs, but Arizona and Seattle have the easiest paths to clinch the title compared to the Rams and 49ers. This game tomorrow at State Farm Stadium likely decides the winner of the division.
Do-or-die time for the Cardinals.
Here are three bold predictions you should expect to see in tomorrow’s showdown of rival birds.
Petzing dials up a more aggressive game plan in a do-or-die game
It’s no secret the Cardinals have been super safe with the football this season and it’s led to an offense that is efficient but boring. It worked well through most of the start of the season. The last two games following a return from the bye appears to have ended that trend.
Arizona struggled entirely in Seattle, but they were embarrassed last week in Minnesota by the Vikings due to this philosophy. With the season potentially on the line now, things must change.
Petzing has flashes of brilliance that must become bigger than flashes. The offense has plenty of Pro Bowl-caliber players, most notably quarterback Kyler Murray, who we know can takeover games by himself. It’s time to open the offense up a little more and give Murray more freedom to have improv plays; it’s when the sixth-year starter is at his best.
This not only should be the week to do it, but it MUST be the week to do it.
Trey McBride and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have repeat-days
McBride and Smith-Njigba both lead their respective teams in targets, receptions, and receiving yards and they’ve been trustworthy of the loyalty their quarterbacks have given them. To no surprise, they both had standout days in the last game between these two teams.
The star Cardinals’ tight end went nuclear with 12 receptions on 15 targets, turning that all into 133 yards.
The Seahawks' second-year receiver caught six of seven passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. Smith-Njigba also had a nasty 47-yard reception that changed the game for Seattle.
In round two, I expect the two of these young studs to have standout performances once again. In fact, let’s get crazy – give me 20 targets between the two receivers with 150 yards and two scores… hopefully one for McBride that comes via pass.
This game is a TRUE defensive slugfest… NOT sloppy offenses
Old head football fans from eons ago will tell you that there used to be nothing better than what we call a “defensive slugfest” on the football field. Teams like the 70's Steelers and 1985 Bears epitomized that love. I LOVE defensive slugfests… or rather an actual defensive slugfest.
What we saw a few weeks ago between the Cards and ‘Hawks was NOT deserving of such a claim. Sure, there was only one offensive touchdown against two total interceptions, one of which was taken to the house for six, and 10 total sacks, but anyone who watched that game would tell you that was bad offense and not great defense.
That changes tomorrow.
These two defenses are playing great this season and with their playoff hopes on the line we should anticipate their best performances yet. On the flip side, both offenses see what they did wrong in the last game, and they’ve been working hard to clean those issues up and it’s going to lead to cleaner football…
…but this game will be won by defense. We could see another game with multiple turnovers and sack fests for both teams, but it will look and feel different than last time.
Wake up your grandpa because he’s going to love this game.