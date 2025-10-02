Cam Ward Implodes: 3 Bold Predictions for Cardinals vs Titans
The 2-2 Arizona Cardinals need a win in the worst way as they prepare to host the Tennessee Titans this weekend.
Each of the Cardinals' first four games have been slugfests with frustrating endings -- even in the wins. Arizona is in need of not just a win, but a win that can increase morale and get the team back on track.
The lowly Titans present that exact opportunity as arguably the worst team in the NFL.
I'm going to throw out three bold predictions for how this game goes for the Cardinals. Not all predictions are made equal, as some may not make fans as happy as others.
However, against such a bad football team, my three bold predictions favor Arizona more than my previous ones have.
Let's start things off with a good offensive showing... sorta.
Cardinals offense dominates the box score
The Titans defense is #notgood. They don't sack the quarterback, they give up too many big plays, and they're simply susceptible to getting pummeled in every way an opponent may choose. The Cardinals should be thrilled to have a field day against such a bad defense and they will... on the box score.
That's been the theme this year for Arizona -- things look much better on paper than if you watched the game. That's been the most evident with its run game, which I expect will do the same as it has statistically while struggling due to the mounting injuries.
So, while I fully anticipate the Cardinals will put together a strong performance and get a critical win, I suspect things will be prettier than they appear to someone who box score scouts when it's all said and done.
Tony Pollard slugs his way to 100 scrimmage yards
There hasn't been much consistency with the Titans offense this year, but Tony Pollard has been an exception. Pollard is averaging 79 scrimmage yards per game, with his worst outing coming in Week two against the Colts with 59 yards (plus his lone touchdown of the year).
He's steady, and the Titans have entrusted their entire run game to him -- receiving 68 of the team's 88 rushing attempts.
Considering the lack of explosion for this offense, we should expect another busy day for Pollard. The year hasn't been efficient for him, but that's not entirely on him considering the circumstances. He should be busy once again against the Cardinals, and he'll see enough touches to scrape 100 scrimmage yards for the first time this year.
Cardinals pass rush eats Cam Ward alive
If you think the Cardinals have the worst offensive line in the NFL, and they certainly have one of them, then you haven't seen what the Titans have up front protecting their rookie franchise quarterback.
Ward has been sacked 17 times already this year against some top-end pass rushes. Although the Cardinals' pass rush isn't as stacked as the Titans previous opponents, it should still be a busy day.
Where the defense hasn't had a plethora of sack artists considering the amount of ammunition spent loading up the front seven, the Cardinals nailed their signings of Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell.
They each have three sacks this season, and they should get home once again in this matchup. Arizona won't double their eight total sacks on the year, but this will be a great day to be a Cardinals' pass rusher.