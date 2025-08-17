How Every Arizona Cardinals Rookie Performed vs Denver Broncos
Two games down in preseason football with one to go and the 2025 NFL Draft class for the Arizona Cardinals continues to get plenty of work. Although Walter Nolen remains out, Will Johnson got starter snaps for the second straight game. Most of his fellow draft mates are also finding the field quite bit.
As a whole, it’s been up and down for the rookies with plenty of learning curves. But the snaps are needed and there was a noticeable confidence boost this time around — even in a beat down from the Denver Broncos.
We’re once again looking at the Cardinals’ seven man draft class to see how everyone performed. A quick note here: All three of the Cardinals rookie defensive backs, Will Johnson, Denzel Burke, and Kitan Crawford, were named starters for the game. That's always nice to see.
Walter Nolen
No Nolen as he works back from a calf injury. Don't expect to see him next week, either, folks.
Will Johnson
Johnson was flagged for a holding call, which marked his second-straight game with a penalty in pass coverage. We know that Johnson plays with an edge as an aggressive corner, and to his defense neither call has been egregious, but it's not a trend we want to see continue.
On a lighter note, Johnson showed off his wheels after tracking down Evan Engram during his 58-yard play. Johnson only had eight snaps before his night was done.
Jordan Burch
Burch was swallowing Denver offensive linemen with some terrific bull rushes. Although he had just one tackle on 11 snaps, we are more than happy to see consecutive weeks of pressure from the third round pick. One would hope he's not far away from getting his first career sack, but he's playing well so far.
Cody Simon
It was another quiet night for Simon, who has yet to outshine his peers despite no one playing out of their mind as of yet. Simon tagged on two tackles, one solo, on the night. His 34 snaps were the third most of any rookie in the draft class only behind…
Denzel Burke
Tonight felt much better for Burke, who had two early breakups in the game. Burke looked more confident overall in his 35 snaps. Unfortunately, he got beat for a touchdown by second-year receiver Troy Franklin. It was a bad rep for Burke, who has had an up and down preseason.
Hayden Conner
Tragically, Conner was knocked out of the game during the Cardinals' opening drive and did not return. It was ruled a knee injury although we aren't 100% sure of the severity. Still, it was an awful sight to see after he was named a starter for the game.
Kitan Crawford
Another strong outing for Crawford with a whopping 45 snaps, which led the draft class, got him closer to securing his roster spot. Crawford was once again flying around the field, finishing second in tackles for the Cardinals with seven total and five solo stops.
If you told me not a single rookie was guaranteed their roster spot, I would believe that Crawford has earned his more than anyone else in this class; he's playing with his hair on fire.