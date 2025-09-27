Fan Mailbag: How Do We Fix The Arizona Cardinals?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' primetime loss against the Seattle Seahawks is now in the rearview mirror - and now the organization hopes to improve, quickly, after falling to 2-2 on the year.
It's a bit of a mini-bye for the Cardinals this weekend before their Week 5 home date against the Tennessee Titans - which should serve as a perfect opportunity to evaluate what's working and what's not.
We'll do much of the same here thanks to our latest mailbag. As always, questions are greatly appreciated! (and, shameless self-plug, follow yours truly on Twitter/X if you want to get a question in next time @DonnieDruin).
Arizona Cardinals Week 4 Mailbag
Steve: What's the status of PUP guys?
Jonathan Gannon was asked about this in his Friday press conference - though if you don't want to click on the link, I'll sum it up: Nobody knows.
Gannon himself says he wasn't aware about windows opening up until about a day prior, and each guy is at different stages in recovery.
All eyes are on Walter Nolen, the team's first-round pick who suffered a calf injury before training camp and was required to miss at least the next four games after being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.
Guys such as BJ Ojulari, Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols were also sidelined to begin the season.
Sorry Steve, we'd have better luck breaking into Fort Knox.
Bryan: Do you think the coaches on offense know the definition of insanity?
The Cardinals' offense is a mess from numerous different directions - though the Cardinals built themselves into a live-or-die situation with the rushing attack.
They're not exactly livin' right now.
There's a variety of reasons that would require much deeper thought and analysis. Even though I've been vocal that OC Drew Petzing hasn't been the problem within the last two weeks, he's still running the show - so it's ultimately on him to figure it out.
Adjustments haven't been made. Linemen can't block. Running backs don't have holes. Receivers aren't catching passes. It's been a fun four weeks for the Cardinals' offense.
Something needs to change. You're right, Bryan - even if you're not getting that coveted Marvin Harrison Jr. jersey I promised if they drafted him over a year ago!
Kelly: Why? That’s the question. Just why?
Because, Kelly. That was in the contract everybody signed when they became Arizona Cardinals fans. That's the way it is.
On a quick serious note - the Cardinals spent heavily on the defensive side of the ball this season and desperately banked on continuity and improvement from select players (Trey Benson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Isaiah Adams, etc.) to elevate the offense.
That clearly - and maybe predictably - hasn't happened.
That's why.
Ed: How crushing were those two losses by the Cardinals?
Quite honestly, Ed, I didn't view those losses as crushing for two reasons:
1. It's still very early in the season. Arizona, in a worst-case scenario, is still 2-2 entering Week 5. I hate to lean on the whole "there's plenty of football to be played" crutch... but it's way too early to panic.
2. Back to back NFC West games within five days of each other... Both came down to game-winning field goals... That sucks, surely, but it's not as if Arizona completely looked lost for the last 120 minutes of football. That makes it easier to swallow.
Don't get me wrong, you need to be better and find ways to win games. But on the optimistic side, it's still very early and the Cardinals are maybe a few plays from being either 3-1 or 4-0. That's something to work with.
But it's all for nothing if the coaching staff can't work out the kinks.
Tommy: How do we turn this team around??
That's the golden question, Tommy.
If you handed me the keys right now, here's some changes I'd make:
1. Start Will Hernandez immediately upon first opportunity. The interior offensive line is collectively not getting the job done. Simply put, the Cardinals need a jolt of energy, and what better man to provide that than Mijo himself.
2. Change tempo. This doesn't need to be Oregon-like, but it seemed as if things were running more smoother when the Cardinals went with a faster pace on offense and Kyler Murray was able to conduct the orchestra a bit better, for lack of better terms.
3. Blitz more. I get it, this isn't Madden. You can't blitz every play - though I'd love for Nick Rallis to really morph into a Brian Flores or Steve Spagnuolo in terms of aggressiveness - especially with a depleted secondary.