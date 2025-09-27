Cardinals Still Not Sure About Return of Injured Players
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals need to get healthy. Quickly.
The organization has limped to a 2-2 start to the season with not nearly enough done in numerous facets - Thursday Night Football's loss to the Seattle Seahawks coming as just the latest reminder.
It's a long season, however, and Jonathan Gannon's squad will have numerous opportunities to right some of their wrongs from the first quarter of the season.
One bucket the Cardinals could expect help back sooner rather than later is health, where Arizona has numerous guys currently in either PUP or IR spots.
With names such as Walter Nolen, BJ Ojulari, Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols potentially being able to return to action this week - Gannon spoke on the potential of injured players returning to action:
Cardinals Hopeful Injured Players May Return Soon
"Okay, So those guys - because we have our chances to open up windows here - so you guys will see that next week. One day at a time," said Gannon.
"... Here's what I would say. All those guys that are not healthy enough to be out there right now are all progressing. They're all at different stages. And when we can get guys back up and get them rolling, we'll get them back and rolling. But they got to be fully healthy ready to assimilate into a practice before we open the window and put them out there or you're wasting time with it.
"So that's truly how it works. I'm really not trying to be coy, like it truly is day by day with that stuff. I don't want to be dismissive about those questions, but, like, a lot of times when we open up a window, I know about a day before. I'm hopeful that some of those guys start to get back soon."
Arizona will have a lengthy rest weekend ahead of their Week 5 battle against the Tennessee Titans, where they'll look to side-step the possibility of a three-game losing streak.
Much of that conversation stems from the offensive side of the ball - where the Cardinals clearly are lacking in terms of efficiency or overall progress.
"I mean offensively, some of the play types I think just haven't been as good for us through four weeks, so we got to look at that. Are we coaching those right? Do we need different people in those spots, or do we bag it? Like that's cool," said Gannon.