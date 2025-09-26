Resilient Cardinals Need to Find New Tune
GLENDALE -- State Farm Stadium has cleared out. The seats are empty - though the field still looks pretty amazing following the debut of the Arizona Cardinals' rivalry uniform series.
As someone on social media put it, perhaps the end zones were so gorgeous even the Cardinals themselves didn't want to touch them.
It's almost like Groundhog Day covering this team. Once again the Cardinals fell victim to a game-winning field goal as time expired against an NFC West opponent. The run game couldn't get going and it was, unfortunately, too little and too late for Arizona to find their groove. All four of Arizona's games this season have come down to one possession.
The Cardinals are beginning to sound like a broken record, on and off the field.
Same Song, Same Dance for Cardinals
After each game, the Cardinals have repeated something eerie similar to the mantra of, "We loved the fight at the end, we just need to be better."
Week 4 provided much of the same.
"I appreciate the resiliency that's there. No one has their head down. Everyone believes we can win. We're not doing enough on all three phases that win these games, and that's very clear," said head coach Jonathan Gannon following the game.
"... three phases, really for now four games, pretty good sample size, we just haven't put it together like I think we're capable of putting it together. Those are just words. It's my job to make sure that we put it together. So that's what we'll be working on."
Something's Gotta Give in the Desert
Kyler Murray was a bit less happy to lean on the resilient angle.
"It wasn't clicking. It's not clicking. We were pretty much getting physically dominated the first half," Murray said following the game.
"... We just got to make more plays. We got to show up and be ready to go. It feels like this sh--'s loading and taking too long. The resilience of the team, you love to see it ... but it's too late."
Are Changes Coming?
Gannon said (hesitantly) following the game that no major changes are coming, though things won't exactly be the same either.
"You know I gotta - No, there's not. We start with we gotta coach better, but we do have to take a good, hard look and look what's going on and adapt," he said following the game when directly asked if any major changes were coming.
"Because if we keep doing the same thing, in my mind, when you've been in the NFL long enough, you got these stretches where you feel like you're letting some games slip away if you keep just doing the same thing and hoping - that's not good coaching. So we will change and adapt some things. There's no doubt."
Major changes - such as replacing a certain offensive coordinator - aren't on the horizon. Whether changes in the starting lineup are soon to follow remains to be seen.
But something has to give - because slowly but surely we're reaching a point where some uncomfortable conversations will have to happen much earlier in the season than anticipated.