Resilient Cardinals Need to Find New Tune

The Arizona Cardinals simply have to be better.

Donnie Druin

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and head coach Jonathan Gannon talk before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and head coach Jonathan Gannon talk before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
GLENDALE -- State Farm Stadium has cleared out. The seats are empty - though the field still looks pretty amazing following the debut of the Arizona Cardinals' rivalry uniform series.

As someone on social media put it, perhaps the end zones were so gorgeous even the Cardinals themselves didn't want to touch them.

It's almost like Groundhog Day covering this team. Once again the Cardinals fell victim to a game-winning field goal as time expired against an NFC West opponent. The run game couldn't get going and it was, unfortunately, too little and too late for Arizona to find their groove. All four of Arizona's games this season have come down to one possession.

The Cardinals are beginning to sound like a broken record, on and off the field.

Same Song, Same Dance for Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals RB Trey Benson
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Ariz., U.S.; Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) walks off the field after their 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After each game, the Cardinals have repeated something eerie similar to the mantra of, "We loved the fight at the end, we just need to be better."

Week 4 provided much of the same.

"I appreciate the resiliency that's there. No one has their head down. Everyone believes we can win. We're not doing enough on all three phases that win these games, and that's very clear," said head coach Jonathan Gannon following the game.

"... three phases, really for now four games, pretty good sample size, we just haven't put it together like I think we're capable of putting it together. Those are just words. It's my job to make sure that we put it together. So that's what we'll be working on."

Something's Gotta Give in the Desert

Arizona Cardinal
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyler Murray was a bit less happy to lean on the resilient angle.

"It wasn't clicking. It's not clicking. We were pretty much getting physically dominated the first half," Murray said following the game.

"... We just got to make more plays. We got to show up and be ready to go. It feels like this sh--'s loading and taking too long. The resilience of the team, you love to see it ... but it's too late."

Are Changes Coming?

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a defensive stop against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 25, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gannon said (hesitantly) following the game that no major changes are coming, though things won't exactly be the same either.

"You know I gotta - No, there's not. We start with we gotta coach better, but we do have to take a good, hard look and look what's going on and adapt," he said following the game when directly asked if any major changes were coming.

"Because if we keep doing the same thing, in my mind, when you've been in the NFL long enough, you got these stretches where you feel like you're letting some games slip away if you keep just doing the same thing and hoping - that's not good coaching. So we will change and adapt some things. There's no doubt."

Major changes - such as replacing a certain offensive coordinator - aren't on the horizon. Whether changes in the starting lineup are soon to follow remains to be seen.

But something has to give - because slowly but surely we're reaching a point where some uncomfortable conversations will have to happen much earlier in the season than anticipated.

Published
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

