Final Cardinals vs Packers Predictions Before Kickoff
The Arizona Cardinals play host to the Green Bay Packers for an intra-NFC showdown in Week 7 with both teams on two very different trajectories.
The Packers come to town with a 3-1-1 record and atop their divison while the Cardinals are 2-4, having lost their last four matchup by a total of nine points.
Arizona hopes to play spoiler as fairly wide underdogs at State Farm Stadium - who will come out on top?
Staff Predictions: Packers at Cardinals
Donnie Druin: Packers 28, Cardinals 17
Jacoby Brissett will be under center - and the Cardinals have a monster task with Green Bay invading State Farm Stadium on Sunday. The Packers are simply the better team in all three phases. This won’t be a beatdown, at least I hope not, but rarely in the league do matchups present themselves “clear as day”, and this one is just that.
This would be a massive upset if Arizona pulls this off - but I don't think that happens.
Sam Dehring: Packers 21, Cardinals 17
If you were to look at this matchup before the season started, you would quite easily think Green Bay blows Arizona out. But if we’re being completely honest with ourselves, the Packers have had an extremely shaky season so far, given all the hype they’ve had with this Micah Parsons trade.
It would not shock me if the Cardinals pull off the upset. But I do think the Packers walk away with this one. I think it will be a game where the Packers take full advantage in the first half before letting the Cardinals come back in the second half, ultimately coming up short in this one.
Matthew Golden has really started to find his groove in the offense. So, I can definitely see him having a little arrival game in this one with a weak Cardinals secondary. But either way, I think the Cardinals fall in a close one to the Packers in Arizona.
Kyler Burd: Packers 27, Cardinals 24
It just feels right at this point to predict close losses as the Cardinals have managed to drop the past four games by a combined 9 points. It seems fairly clear that the Packers are the more talented and better coached team at this point in the season.
Arizona’s defense will likely be just good enough in the red zone again to prevent this from becoming a runaway game, but given past experiences it would be a tough bet to believe the Cardinals offense will be able to keep up.
Colin McMahon: Packers 28, Cardinals 27
The Cardinals have suffered four straight heartbreaking losses, and I think it’ll become five after Green Bay visits State Farm Stadium on Sunday.
Jacoby Brissett had the best offensive performance of the season, but we’d be silly to say that he’s the better option compared to Kyler Murray. However, the Packers have one of the best defenses in the league when they play to their potential. When it’s all said and done, give me Green Bay on a walk-off touchdown.
Another week, another brutal loss for the Cardinals.