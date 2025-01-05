Four Bold Predictions for Cardinals vs 49ers
One more game, Arizona Cardinals fans, and then we can put to rest a 2024 season that put us on a toxic roller coaster that we all can’t wait to get off.
The San Francisco 49ers are visiting the Cardinals, and the two will battle for placement in the final NFC West standings. The winner finishes third in the division and the loser is fourth a.k.a. dead last.
Nobody wants to finish last, but is a win worth anything at this point? That’s not up to us to decide, but the game has zero impact across the league, so don’t expect many to watch.
Three bold predictions for today:
Marvin Harrison Jr. ends 2024 with a bang
It’s been an up and down season for the fourth overall pick, but he’s been better than anyone is willing to give him credit for, especially in such a bipolar season for the Cardinals. Entering today, Harrison has caught 57 passes for 822 yards and seven touchdowns.
Based on the way fans have bashed him, you’d think he was one of the worst receivers in the league, but in fairness the inconsistency has been maddening. Harrison is coming off a good game against the Rams (six receptions for 96 yards), and I think he stacks another good performance to end the season.
Harrison was given the clamps in their first meeting in October, reeling in just two of his seven targets for 36 yards. I think he’ll have much better luck this time around to at least double those numbers.
The rookie will need to end the season on a high note to give fans more confidence for next season and I think Harrison will respond, especially because someone else needs a good day to finish 2024 as well…
Kyler Murray leaves us with more questions than answers
That player, of course, is Murray.
Putting Murray on the hot seat would be putting it politely, as he’s running himself out of town with fans, media heads, and who knows who else. Heck, even I am losing the will to go to bat for him week after week. But Murray knows the clock is ticking to save his career in the desert and ending 2024 strong is a must.
Unfortunately for Murray, he’s playing a pissed off 49ers team who doesn't have much to play for - but after a loss to the Cardinals earlier this year, I doubt San Francisco is interested in getting swept.
Murray has played bad football the last two months and it’s not about to get any better against a defense that is still really good despite what this season has wrought. All signs point to disaster.
However, misery loves company, and I suspect Murray won’t be the only quarterback struggling at State Farm Stadium…
Cardinals defense bullies Joshua Dobbs for three sacks, three turnovers
Welcome back to Arizona, Dobbs!
The veteran journeyman should get a warm welcome back from Cardinals fans after an admirable season a year ago where he was thrown to the wolves and still found some decent success. But now he’s on the other side of the field and he’ll be tasked with silencing a Cardinals’ team desperate for wins of any kind.
This won’t be pretty, Joshua.
The Cardinals' defense has been arguably the team’s biggest strength of the season and they’re out for blood to end the year. With Nick Rallis making a name for himself and teams across the league looking to better their staff, this could be a massive opportunity for the 31-year-old defensive coordinator.
I’m banking on a big day for the Cardinals defense – one part for the play-calling and one part for a bad quarterback opposing them.
Cardinals win ugly game
The Cardinals manage to end the 2024 season on the right foot with an ugly win over the 49ers. And when I say ugly, I mean UGLY.
I don’t anticipate either quarterback to have a good game, which will lead to few players having noteworthy days. Harrison will be the lone Cardinal with a good day, and I believe the Niners will have two or three “meh” days from their players – I’ll say George Kittle has the best day.
Defensive numbers will look good, but it will reflect on the offense.
It won’t be fun to watch, but the Cardinals end the year in the win column.