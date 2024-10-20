Gameplan: How Cardinals Defeat Chargers
The Arizona Cardinals are back in the desert after an embarrassing loss to the Packers in Green Bay. Now at 2-4, Arizona has a lot of work to do to rebound and get back to being competitive.
Rolling into town on Monday night are the Los Angeles Chargers, At 3-2, the Bolts are a rock solid team that has a very clear identity as a run heavy offense with a bruising defense to match. This is certainly a formula that feels out of reach for the Cardinals to slow down.
Of course, nothing is impossible and the Cardinals can still pull out a win at home against a playoff caliber team in the AFC.
To do that, they need to follow these three steps - failing to do even one of them will result in a loss.
Step one: Sell out on JK Dobbins
Dobbins is averaging nearly 90 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert is averaging under 200 passing yards per game. It's clear what the Chargers strength is, and it's no surprise that when Dobbins is held under 50 yards, the Bolts lose. In their three wins, he had 96 yards or better.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals run defense is far from great, as they are surrendering 153 rushing yards per game. This is a recipe for disaster against the Chargers.
Therefore, I am demanding that Arizona completely sells out on the run to slow down Dobbins. The Chargers' best pass catchers are Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, both of whom I believe the Cardinals can handle. It's Dobbins that worries me.
If Los Angeles beats you through the air, so be it, but that's not their bread and butter this year. Stack the box and take away Dobbins.
Step two: Figure out if it's easier to run or pass... and stick with it
The Chargers allow under 200 passing yards per game and just under 100 rushing yards per game. Both of those are top-ten across the NFL. On top of surrendering just 13.2 points per game, the highest mark in the league, this is a Chargers' defense that is a near immovable object.
The Cardinals offense has been fine this year, but they've certainly had their struggles both through the air and on the ground. Against a defense that does everything well, the best thing the Cardinals can do here is try to pass it and run it consistently to see which one you have an easier time finding success with.
Once you find out which is more convenient, commit to it and don't look back. Don't worry about the splits in run/pass ratio; just do what needs to be done.
Step three: Play safe and don't commit penalties
The Chargers have lost two games this season and it's no coincidence that in those games the flags were flying. In a week three loss to the Steelers, the Bolts were penalized seven times for 69 yards. Pittsburgh was flagged three times for 15 yards.
The next week against the Chiefs, the Chargers "earned" nine penalties for 51 yards. KC got five penalties for 40 yards.
Allowing the Chargers to make mental mistakes is a huge advantage here, and the Cardinals must play with a clear mind. Forcing the Bolts to make the mental errors will extend offensive drives for the Cardinals' offense and help the defense by placing L.A. in more difficult spots.
This is something you aim to do every week, but this could be the difference between a win and a loss.
