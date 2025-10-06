Key Factors in Cardinals Eye-Opening Loss to Titans
Well, this isn’t really the season people were hoping for the Arizona Cardinals.
Many of our predictions were against a Tennessee Titans team who hadn’t won yet this season through the first four weeks.
The woes of the Cardinals continue yet again.
Let’s take a look at some of the key factors that ultimately lead to the Cardinals dropping this one late and giving the Titans their first win of the season.
The Cardinals might have a wide receiver problem
Marvin Harrison Jr. has been such an easy player to root for. But, he’s been underwhelming for much of this season and really his career thus far. However, he did finish with four catches for 98 yards today. But, they’re going to need more than him and tight end Trey McBride.
Michael Wilson has his moments - but it's quite obvious the Cardinals need more playmakers in their wide receiver room.
Careless Mistakes Prove Costly
I think you know where I’m going with this one. Emari Demercado had a big 76-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter with just under 13 minutes left in the game, and he fumbled it before he got in the end zone.
It’s careless mistakes like that that are costing the Cardinals these games, and something needs to change.
4-Quarter Football
The Cardinals were a completely different team in the second half. Things really seemed to be clicking on almost every cylinder in the first half. But, it goes back to fundamentals, and the same phrase you hear every coach say after a loss: They're not playing complementary football.
Inconsistent Run Game
Now, before we dive into this one, the injury bug has really hurt the Cardinals backfield. James Conner has been the heart soul of the backfield, and really, the entire Cardinals’ offense. So, losing him for the season has definitely been a big blow for Arizona.
Trey Benson being on the IR certainly doesn’t help the Cardinals either. So, it’s tough to expect multiple guys in the backfield to step up when they have been depleted. This leads me to say this. It’s only the beginning of October.
Should the Arizona Cardinals try and make a trade for a running back? One name that comes to mind is Breece Hall. Now, Hall has dealt with injuries throughout his career thus far but, he’s still young, and the talent is definitely there.
If the Cardinals want to make a strong playoff push still, they have the money to do it, and Hall wouldn’t be a bad option for them.
The Cardinals have a cornerback problem
The Cardinals have a cornerback problem, and it might be time to make a move for somebody before the trade deadline. Will Johnson and Max Melton are both very talented corners. but the Cardinals need another corner who can really help boost their secondary to the next level.
We’ve all heard the phrase “It’s early” but this is just unacceptable. The Cardinals are young and should be playing better than this. The injuries to the defensive backfield are a tough blow - but perhaps a change in the coaching staff would be a good start?
Who knows. But something needs to change.