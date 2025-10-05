Cardinals Unbelievably Collapse Yet Again
GLENDALE -- It can never be easy for the Arizona Cardinals.
After four weeks of imbalanced football, that trend continued for the Cardinals in their Week 5 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
The Cardinals were up two possessions late in the game before the Titans fought back and took things down to the final seconds before kicking a game-winning field goal.
Arizona has now lost three in a row and drop to 2-3 on the year.
Recap:
First Quarter
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' offense got first opportunity with the ball. Arizona saw starting guard Will Hernandez return on the right side of the line with Isaiah Adams swapping to the left. Typical starter Evan Brown ruled out due to injury.
It didn't take long for Arizona to find the scoreboard, as Marvin Harrison Jr. reeled in a 43-yard catch in double coverage to put the Cardinals at the one-yard line.
A few plays later, Michael Carter - starting in place of Trey Benson - punched it in for six.
AZ 7, TEN 0
No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and the Titans took the field for their own first possession, converting a handful of third downs and gashing the Cardinals on the ground before settling for a Joey Slye 44-yard field goal.
AZ 7, TEN 3
Arizona's second drive featured more of Harrison, as the second-year wideout hit his season-high in yardage (79) in the first quarter alone.
Fans have been begging for more Murray usage on the ground, and that's exactly how the Cardinals found the end zone on their second drive.
AZ 14, TEN 3
Second Quarter
After swapping three-and-outs, Arizona forced a turnover when Zach Carter - a practice squad call-up - forced a fumble deep in Titans territory, where the Cardinals recovered.
A few plays later, after initially being ruled down short of the goal line, Cardinals backup running back Bam Knight found the end zone.
AZ 21, TEN 3
Thanks to a 65-yard kickoff return, the Titans found themselves in strong position to answer the Cardinals on their ensuing drive - though a Josh Sweat sack on third down ensured Tennessee settled for a 51-yard Slye field goal.
AZ 21, TEN 6
Neither side could get anything going for the remainder of the first half, as the Cardinals hit the locker room up with the lead.
Third Quarter
It was a fairly quiet third quarter, though the Cardinals' offense found some rhythm and put themselves in scoring position... before an awkward fumbled snap from Kyler Murray put the Titans back on the field.
Tennessee couldn't make good on their newfound opportunity, punting the ball after.
Cardinals fans got quite the scare when Murray was ruled questionable to return with a foot injury. Jacoby Brissett was only in for a few plays before Murray came back in.
Unfortunately, tight end Tip Reiman was carted off with what appeared to be a leg injury on one of the final plays of the third quarter.
Fourth Quarter
The Cardinals nearly sealed the game early in the fourth quarter when Emari Demercado busted off a 70-yard touchdown run. Instant replay showed Demercado actually dropped the ball before crossing the goal line, giving Tennessee the ball and new life.
Ward and co. drove down the field quickly to reach the end zone on a Tony Pollard one-yard rush.
Slye missed the extra point attempt.
AZ 21, TEN 12
After forcing a Cardinals three-and-out, Tennessee's offense went right back to work.
What happened on their next drive might have been one of the oddest plays you'll see.
Ward rolled out to his left and had a pass tipped, which fell into the hands of safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.
Taylor-Demerson tripped, and when trying to get up, fumbled the football, which found its way into the end zone before Tennessee recovered for six.
This time the extra point was good.
AZ 21, TEN 19
Needing to get something going offensively, the Cardinals were able to pick up a first down thanks to Carter on a third-and-short, which prompted the Titans to use their timeouts.
Tennessee successfully got the ball back with 1:53 left and one timeout, needing just a field goal to win.
Working in the two-minute drill, Ward found Ridley deep down the right sideline with under 30 seconds left, putting Tennessee in prime position to have Slye kick a game-winning 29-yard field goal as time expired - which was good.
TEN 22, AZ 21