Cardinals Make First Moves After Roster Cuts

These players are back with the Arizona Cardinals.

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced their first wave of practice squad additions following final roster cuts this week.

With a potential of 17 practice squad spots (16 + 1 for an international player), 13 of those slots have been filled.

From the team:

Arizona Cardinals Announce Initial Practice Squad Moves

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has re-signed the following 13 players to the practice squad. The signings took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ"

Guys who made the list include:

Wide receiver Andre Baccellia

Linebacker Elliott Brown

Offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers

Running back Michael Carter

Offensive lineman Jake Curhan

Tight end Josiah Deguara

Wide receiver Simi Fehoko

Defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow

Cornerback Darren Hall

Offensive lineman Sincere Haynesworth

Offensive lineman Nick Leverett

Wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer

Defensive lineman Elijah Simmons

Players such as Hall and Fehoko were surprise roster cuts after having respective impressive preseasons.

However, the Cardinals' roster is anything but settled at this point in time. Expect a flurry of roster moves between now and Week 1.

"Made some decisions here on the roster. Practice squad's kind of getting done here in the next couple days. Toughest part about the business, obviously, you know, because a lot of guys put a lot of work into it and we like all these guys," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.

"But just unfortunately, can't keep everybody - so we try to do the best we can with the 53 and then with the practice squad. A lot of moving parts. I would say this: The roster, just like all 32 teams, is very fluid, especially the first week or two. So it's probably not going to look like the same as it does right now in a couple days, or even going into week one.

"Appreciate all those guys and some tough conversations, but feel good about where we're at right now."

Arizona didn't claim anybody off waivers, though cornerback Jaylon Jones did return to the Chicago Bears - you can read more about that here.

Published
