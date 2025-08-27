Cardinals Make First Moves After Roster Cuts
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced their first wave of practice squad additions following final roster cuts this week.
With a potential of 17 practice squad spots (16 + 1 for an international player), 13 of those slots have been filled.
From the team:
Arizona Cardinals Announce Initial Practice Squad Moves
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has re-signed the following 13 players to the practice squad. The signings took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ"
Guys who made the list include:
Wide receiver Andre Baccellia
Linebacker Elliott Brown
Offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers
Running back Michael Carter
Offensive lineman Jake Curhan
Tight end Josiah Deguara
Wide receiver Simi Fehoko
Defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow
Cornerback Darren Hall
Offensive lineman Sincere Haynesworth
Offensive lineman Nick Leverett
Wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer
Defensive lineman Elijah Simmons
More on Cardinals' Roster Cuts
Players such as Hall and Fehoko were surprise roster cuts after having respective impressive preseasons.
However, the Cardinals' roster is anything but settled at this point in time. Expect a flurry of roster moves between now and Week 1.
"Made some decisions here on the roster. Practice squad's kind of getting done here in the next couple days. Toughest part about the business, obviously, you know, because a lot of guys put a lot of work into it and we like all these guys," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
"But just unfortunately, can't keep everybody - so we try to do the best we can with the 53 and then with the practice squad. A lot of moving parts. I would say this: The roster, just like all 32 teams, is very fluid, especially the first week or two. So it's probably not going to look like the same as it does right now in a couple days, or even going into week one.
"Appreciate all those guys and some tough conversations, but feel good about where we're at right now."
Arizona didn't claim anybody off waivers, though cornerback Jaylon Jones did return to the Chicago Bears - you can read more about that here.