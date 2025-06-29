NFL WR Rankings: Where Arizona Cardinals Star Lands
It's a passing league in the modern NFL, even with a bit of a return to prevalence by the running back position. However, if you can't throw the football then you won't win games, let alone championships. And more often than not, you need elite pass catchers to orchestrate those passing games.
It's a golden era for wide receivers currently, and it somehow gets better with each passing year. 2024 had some of the greatest seasons ever from rookies to veterans, making it beyond subjective to rank them in any kind of order.
That's where I step in, as I am here to breakdown the top receivers across the league, but I know that Arizona Cardinals fans are only concerned with where Marvin Harrison Jr ranks. The former fourth overall pick is among the most talented players at the position even as he enters his second year.
However, his rookie season didn't match that talent and he will be behind the pack as he looks to bounce back in his sophomore campaign.
How high is Harrison on this list? Well, the following top 25 was formed based on talent, production, and status heading into 2025. It's not perfect by any means, and I am sure I will hear from many in regards to your frustration... but I am ready for your rage.
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
The top-three receivers are interchangeable, but Jefferson has had the most consistent success despite catching passes from six different quarterbacks since his rookie year. Jefferson was less than 200 yards away from becoming just the third player in league history to record 5,000 receiving yards in a three-year stretch.
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Chase claimed just the third receiver triple crown since 2000 last season and is establishing one of the greatest QB/WR duos in league history with Joe Burrow. He's an unstoppable force and will continue to be so for years to come.
3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
The league's best route runner and one of its deadliest run after catch receivers. Even with shaky quarterback play, Lamb managed over 1,100 yards and notched his third-straight 100+ catch season. Elite in every way and perfectly encapsulates the meaning of #88 for the Cowboys.
4. AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Speaking of the Cowboys, I'm not sure I've seen a better 50/50 receiver like Brown since Dez Bryant was dominating for Dallas. If the ball is in Brown's zip code, he's coming down with it. It's criminal the Titans ever dealt him to the Eagles, because he's one of the best of the last decade.
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
It's insane to think that St. Brown was a fourth round draft pick considering how much he has outplayed his draft position. The Lions have had no shortage of elite receivers in its history, but he has found a way to stand out and carry the torch for his predecessors.
6. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
If Evans decided to hang up his cleats now, he would be in the Tim Brown category of "How the hell did no one notice how elite he was?" throughout his career. 11 seasons and 11 1,000-yard campaigns with over 100 touchdowns. He's done it with horrific quarterback play, and yet he still churns out elite seasons, even if no one recognizes it.
7. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Nacua is another receiver who severely outplayed his draft spot. He owns the rookie record for receiving yards with 1,486 and still grabbed 990 last year despite missing six games and being plagued with injuries.
8. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Perhaps the best receiver to out play his draft status is Hill himself. Arguably his worst professional season still saw him a little shy of 1k yards on a bad offense. He's as elite as they come and is arguably numero uno at his peak.
9. Malik Nabers, New York Giants
I guess I have abandoned him holdbacks on having rookie players crack top spots on lists ranking the best at their position. Nabers was phenomenal and stood out in an elite rookie class of receivers. He missed two games with a concussion and still grabbed 109 passes and over 1,200 yards.
10. Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
Nabers was elite, yet somehow his college teammate who was drafted behind him was even better. Thomas had almost 100 more receiving yards on 22 (!!) less receptions and three more touchdowns with just as bad if not worse quarterback play as Nabers. Unbelievable.
11. Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Collins was unstoppable to start the year (on pace for over 1,900 receiving yards) before missing time with injuries and finished the season barely scraping 1,000 yards. He's more than capable of that kind of production again as long as he doesn't continue regressing.
12. DJ Moore, Chicago Bears
Quietly one of the league's better and certainly most consistent receivers, Moore had a down season playing with a rookie quarterback. Still, he's a silky smooth route runner who can break off a big play at any moment. A new offense with Ben Johnson and year two for Caleb Williams should get his numbers back on track.
13. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
McLaurin saw his touchdown numbers skyrocket with Jayden Daniels tossing him the ball en route to his fifth-straight 1,000 yard season. Everything McLaurin does, he does well -- and that was on full display last year with a quarterback who could finally get the best out of him.
14. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Wilson is waiting his turn for a quarterback who can get the best out of him. All he's done in three seasons is collect 279 passes for over 3,200 yards with horrific quarterback play. The moment he finds some he clicks with, the league could see Wilson finally take off.
15. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
We got to see London at his peak last season despite up and down quarterback play. With some more consistency from the quarterback position this year, London can continue stacking good seasons and climb higher up the rankings.
16. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Olave has thrown hospital balls all year by Derek Carr in 2024, and while he won't have to deal with him anymore, now he has to play with inexperienced quarterbacks that will once again test him. We should have less than zero questions regarding Olave, even if the production doesn't back him up.
17. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Smith-Njigba has been waiting a long time to return to 100% health and he arrived last season. The results are what we knew he was capable of after dismantling Utah in the 2021 Rose Bowl. He has no serious competition for targets heading into this season, meaning we could see his best production yet.
18. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers made a move to bring in the freaky receiver to help what is likely going to be a pitiful offense in 2025. Although his production has seen highs and lows and no shortage of inconsistency, Metcalf is still a top target for most teams in the league.
19. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Flowers settled into the Ravens offense last season and stepped up for Lamar Jackson while Mark Andrews regressed. He has become the WR1 that the franchise has been searching for decades for, and his connection with Jackson will turn him into one of the league's deadliest combos.
20. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Sutton hasn't got his flowers he deserves for last year. Bo Nix was exceptional in his rookie season, and the big vet receiver was a huge reason for that. He may fly under the radar on an annual basis, but he won't be snubbed by me.
21. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
It's been a strange career for Ridley, but he's managed to top 1,000 receiving yards with each of the three franchises he's been with. Ridley will be asked to play his best ball yet for incoming rookie Cam Ward. If there's one area we should feel confident in, it will be the endzone with almost non existent competition for targets.
22. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
I'm not letting one bad, injury riddled season cause me to forget that Aiyuk is teetering on elite status. However, it will drop him a bit just in case his career suffers a drop off. But with Deebo Samuel gone, Aiyuk is now the star of the show for the Niners.
23. Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals
"RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE!" I hear in the comments. However, we haven't gotten to see Harrison at his best just yet. The potential here is top-five for Harrison, but he's not better than the guys ahead of him just yet.
24. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders
I truly believe Meyers is the most slept on receiver in the NFL today and has been since arriving into the pros as a UDFA in 2019. Meyers topped 1,000 yards for the first time last year, but he's recorded at least 800 yards over the last four seasons, including time with the Patriots without Tom Brady.
25. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
I really wanted to get McConkey higher, especially after outperforming Harrison, but I want to see him do it again for now. Still, he was a top-end pass catcher last season for an offense that was good enough. Expect him to take another step forward this year.