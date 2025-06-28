Arizona Cardinals DL Makes Exclusive PFF List
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are quite excited to have franchise legend Calais Campbell back in the mix.
Campbell - who spent the first nine years of his career in the desert - comes back to the desert for what will be his 18th season in the league.
The old man still has some gas left in the tank, however.
PFF: Calais Campbell Still Playing at High Level for Arizona Cardinals
Pro Football Focus' Ryan Smith included Campbell in his list of late-career veterans still producing at a high level with the following explanation:
"Aside from quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco, Calais Campbell (who turns 39 years old in September) is the oldest active player in the NFL. The Dolphins were one of the league’s biggest disappointments last year, starting the season 2-6, but Campbell still played in all 17 games, ranking first among interior defenders with an 85.9 PFF run-defense grade.
"Campbell signed with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency and will finish out his Hall-of-Fame career back where it started in 2008. His leadership will be valuable for an improving defensive line, most notably 16th-overall pick Walter Nolen."
Calais Campbell Believes Arizona Cardinals Can Be Special
When speaking with reporters this offseason, Campbell says he'd love to ride off into the sunset with a team that could be special.
“Every team has high aspirations going into the season. This team’s no different … I think that everything is on the table for us,” Campbell said.
“It’s a lot of work. You got to do everything you’re supposed to do … but this team is special. I believe it has all the tools to make a run.
“It could be a great story, being here and coming back, it would be an incredible story. We all have dreams and we’ll see if it comes to fruition or not, but I’m eager for that opportunity.”
Campbell - along with fellow free agent veteran DL Dalvin Tomlinson - is expected to help a very young but talented Cardinals defensive line room.
"I enjoy passing knowledge," Campbell continued.
"I feel there is no point for me to die with all this knowledge, to the graveyard at the end of my career. I have to share with as many people as possible. Especially people that are going to help us win ballgames.
"If I help them to a level that's better than me, then the team is better and I will find my role and make it work."