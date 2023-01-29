One Prop Bet for Each NFL Team on Conference Championship Sunday

Just four teams remain in the NFL postseason. Here's one prop bet for each from across the web.

And then, there were four.

Football fans have endured a long season of ups and downs to reach our current point, the second-to-last weekend of meaningful football of the season.

We're treated to two excellent matchups in the Eagles-49ers and Bengals-Chiefs, and after today, all that's left to wager on will be the Super Bowl.

If you're looking to turn a profit today, here's one prop bet for each team hand-picked from across the web:

Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN's Mike Clay: "Miles Sanders under 58.5 rush yards. Sanders has gone over this line in 11 (61%) of his 18 games this season, but he hasn't faced the league's best run defense. Including the playoffs, the 49ers have allowed only three RBs to reach 59 yards this season, with none clearing 69. The Niners have faced the fewest carries, allowed the fewest rushing yards and surrendered the lowest yards per carry (3.3) to RBs this season.

"Sanders is averaging 15.3 carries per game, but he projects for 47 yards on 12 carries in what should be a more neutral game script than usual. I'd also lean under on Jalen Hurts' rushing line (47.5), as he's facing the same elite run defense and has hit this line in only seven (44%) of 16 games."

San Francisco 49ers

Action Network's Ricky Henne: "If it doesn’t bother you, then let’s take a look at why George Kittle hauling in over 3.5 catches is my favorite prop on Sunday.

"Kittle’s caught at least four passes in six of the seven games Brock Purdy has started. The rookie quarterback looks Kittle’s way 21.3% of the time he drops back to pass, while 25.4% of his completions have gone to his tight end. The chemistry between the two is palpable, and it’s easy to see even more balls thrown his way considering Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel are all battling injuries.

"Meanwhile, the over has hit on tight end reception props in six of the last eight games against the Eagles. That makes sense considering there’s a notable discrepancy in how offenses attack Philadelphia.

"The 120 tight end targets against Philly are the 11th most in the league. At the same time, the 306 wide receiver targets against them are the 10th least. I expect that trend to continue with Darius Slay and James Bradberry matched up with Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk."

Kansas City Chiefs

Covers.com's Rohit Ponnaiya: "Isiah Pacheco had 95 yards on just 12 carries last week, easily surpassing his rushing total, which was set at just 55.5 yards. He's seeing an even lower number this week, at just 48.5. The rookie has rumbled for at least 58 yards in nine of his last 10 games and is averaging 72.8 rushing yards on 13.8 carries per game during that span.

"Although there's a chance that Clyde Edwards-Helaire could return to the lineup by Sunday, he's still on the IR and after missing more than two months, he'll likely be eased back. Ronald Jones also didn't take a single snap last week while Jerick McKinnon is nursing an ankle injury and didn't impress in rushing opportunities last week.

"Expect Pachecho to see the lion's share of carries out of the backfield and there should be plenty to go around, with the Chiefs looking to take pressure off Patrick Mahomes.

"Isiah Pacheco Prop: Over 48.5 rushing yards (-115)"

Cincinnati Bengals

Sporting News' Sloan Piva: "Team total points: Bengals OVER 23.5 (-130)

"Cincinnati has averaged 28 points per game across its past five road games despite playing solid defenses like Buffalo, New England, and Tampa Bay. The Bengals averaged 374.6 total yards over those five road victories. Cincy has also dominated the Chiefs in all three Burrow vs. Mahomes matchups since Jan. 2022.

"The past two meetings were 27-24 Bengals victories, and the Jan. 2, 2022, regular-season game was a 34-31 Cincinnati victory -- and Mahomes' ankle wasn't relying on a heavy tape job in those games like my Christmas gift-wrapping skills. Again, we're playing the averages and picking the props that will be fun to root for and have high degrees of winning us money without paying too much juice."

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Report: Cardinals Interested in Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon

DeAndre Hopkins Sells 1957 Chevy at Barrett-Jackson

Two Draft Scenarios Cardinals Must Prepare for

Five Outside Options to Fill Kyler Murray's Void

Jamel Dean Labeled Perfect fit for Cardinals in Free Agency

Kyler Murray Posts ACL Recovery Photo on Instagram