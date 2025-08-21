Arizona Cardinals Star Emerging as Fantasy Football Value Pick
The Arizona Cardinals do one thing extremely well offensively: run the football.
Veteran bulldozing RB James Conner has been the driving force of that run game since Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing took over in the desert.
The results on the field have been impressive. Conner has been a large part of Arizona's ability to hang with some of the best teams in the NFL, even when the rest of the roster was severely lacking.
They've leaned on him to levels bordering on absurd, but that hasn't stopped him from producing at a consistent rate.
But Conner isn't given the same level of name recognition as some of the NFL's other elite running backs — and that may actually be an advantage when drafting one's fantasy squad this season.
According to ESPN's Mike Clay, Conner is a player that could be targeted as late as the fifth round.
Arizona Cardinals' James Conner Could Be Good Value Pick
"Sometimes you have to make the "boring" pick, and the fifth round is flush with unexciting but solid players who can help you grind your way to a fantasy championship," Clay wrote.
"Conner is my top-ranked available player in this area, and although his age (30) is a concern, there's enough good here to outweigh the risk. Arizona's lead back has produced at least 220 touches, 1,080 yards and eight TDs in four consecutive seasons, which includes career highs in yards and touches last season.
"Conner has finished as a top-20 fantasy back in four straight seasons (top 15 in PPG each year) and is well-positioned for another fringe-RB1 campaign."
It's not invalid to look at a back entering his 30s and proceed with some level of caution. But Conner has seemingly only improved with age. The Cardinals are certainly comfortable with it, offering Conner a two-year extension that takes him through the 2026 season.
While second-year RB Trey Benson figures to get somewhat of an increased role, the truth is that it's still Conner's backfield in Arizona, for the time being.
The question will be just how proficient the Cardinals' run game will be after the departure of OL coach Klayton Adams. In all likelihood, Arizona will still be a very strong running team, and Conner's skill transcends scheme.
There's no predicting when the drop-off will be for the veteran back, but it certainly doesn't look like it's coming this season.