Predicting What Contract Extension for Arizona Cardinals Stud CB Looks Like
We are in year three of the Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon Era of Arizona Cardinals football and we have seen plenty of good things in that time.
They have strung together strong draft classes to build this team and give it a young core of great players.
One of the biggest hits they’ve had so far has been Garrett Williams.
The Syracuse product was a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft — the first of this regime. Although Williams was highly regarded, he was recovering from an ACL tear in his senior season along with some injury concerns. Many would tell you he had first-round qualities had this not been a problem.
But, of course, he went late on day two, and the moment he got healthy, he showed off his potential.
Garrett Williams Emerging as Top NFL CB
Heading into year three, Williams has no shortage of hype as he has ascended into one of the league’s best slot corners. By the end of the year, there’s a chance the casual fan could become aware of his talents as well. I can’t imagine something Cardinals fans want more than to boast about their star cover man.
Should he do this, and it feels more inevitable than anything else, it would present some urgency for the franchise to hand him a contract extension. He will be eligible next offseason, and I would urge the front office to get that done sooner rather than later.
The question is, what would an extension look like for Williams?
It’s a bit of a loaded question, and the reason why is because the market becomes more saturated every year with tiers of corners being paid drastically different amounts. Slotting Williams is more difficult than one may think, too (no pun intended).
The big bucks go to outside corners — the “sexier” spot for cornerbacks to play. Being a great slot/nickel corner is pivotal, but it doesn’t receive the same love. And whether we like it or not, that could turn into a bit of an awkward conversation during contract talks.
Williams has shown how great of a player he is through two seasons; should he get even better in year three, he will substantially increase his market value. That turns into a playing chip for him and his representatives as they negotiate a big payday.
What Extension Could Look Like for Garrett Williams
Looking how the market evolved this summer, your top cover guys are making $20+ million annually, and that’s likely what Williams’ asking price will be. The good news is he’s worth it, but it’s not always that simple.
I encourage the Cardinals not to overthink this negotiation, however. Pay your good players, and make your great players happy; Williams is the former.
If I’m the Cardinals’ front office, I’m making Williams one of the ten highest paid cornerbacks in the league with no problems getting him inside the top five. And if he goes off this season, then I’m willing to negotiate higher.
The goal is not to reset the market, but don’t be afraid to spend on a great, homegrown talent.
Projected contract: 4-years, $84 million ($22 million annually)