Takeaways From Latest Haul of Cardinals Injury Updates
TEMPE -- Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon stepped to the podium on Wednesday morning to finally deliver long-awaited news surrounding a handful of injured players.
Gannon gave injury updates to Garrett Williams, Max Melton, Will Johnson and L.J. Collier:
"Happy Wednesday, so a couple updates that I'm sure you guys are itching at - Garrett Williams and L.J. Collier will both go to IR. [There is] potential for both of them to come back this year. Max Melton will be out there today. Will Johnson will not be out there today, and we'll kind of see how the week goes for those two," said Gannon.
Let's break down the latest news in the desert.
All Things Considered, Cardinals Made Out Great
There was scary potential for all three starting cornerbacks to miss lengthy time after Sunday's win against the Carolina Panthers, as Williams was helped by trainers to the locker room, Melton needed to be carted off and Johnson's groin injury was heavily concerning.
All in all, the Cardinals made out great.
The loss of Williams stings, surely, though there's potential for him to return at some point this season - and after watching his injury, anything short of season-ending should be considered a win - especially if Arizona plans on competing in the postseason.
Melton returning to practice after being carted off is a big sigh of relief for the former second-round pick. While Johnson won't be out on the practice field today, it's a major green flag that neither was confirmed to be heading to injured reserve alongside Williams and Collier.
A banged up secondary is certainly not exciting, especially with two divisional games within five days of each other on the horizon - though given the potential of Arizona being down its top five starting cornerbacks in 2025 (including season-ending injuries to Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas), only losing one of the three to injured reserve is a win.
Re-shifting the focus to Collier...
L.J. Collier is Bigger Loss Than Some Believe
Collier isn't some All-Pro defensive lineman, though when healthy he's been servicable at worst.
In a banged up Cardinals trench room that features names such as Walter Nolen, Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones on injury lists, Arizona is now top-heavy in the defensive line room with Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson leading the way.
P.J. Mustipher has filled his role and Dante Stills is excelling, though plenty of noise has surrounded Darius Robinson and his slow start to the 2025 season.
Collier - more than anything - was another capable body in a front seven that constantly rotates bodies under DC Nick Rallis. His absence won't be massive, but it looms a bit larger than some may think.