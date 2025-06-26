Ranking Top 5 Arizona Cardinals 30 Years or Older
We looked at the best Arizona Cardinals players who are 25 years old or younger recently and it was no easy task to narrow it down to five players.
That's not the case for the veterans on this team. Even the "older" players on this roster are under 30 years old -- a major contributor to the team's average age per player around 26 years old. It's a great problem to have.
But it made it difficult to narrow my list for the top players over 30 on this iteration of the Cardinals. It's a top-heavy group, with numbers one and two likely in store for massive roles this season.
It's a good blend of veterans for such a young team, and the following "old men" are set to have an impact in one way or another this season.
1. Calais Campbell
The big man himself is the top dawg and it wasn't a debate. Campbell has forged a Hall of Fame worthy career that started in Arizona and will likely end in Arizona. His return home will be to help the Cardinals shore up a defensive line that was ravaged with injuries a year ago. So long as he can help improve this run defense, he will be worth his cost. Sacks are a bonus.
2. James Conner
Conner is somehow already going into his fifth season with the franchise -- it feels like he's just entering his second year. It hasn't taken long for him to assert himself as one of the better backs the franchise has had in several seasons. He's coming off consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons and has a nose for the endzone. As long as he's a Cardinal, this offense will stay competitive.
3. Dalvin Tomlinson
This is the territory where we don't have many players over 30 to discuss. That's not a dig at Tomlinson, whose signing I loved for a team that struggled to stop the run last season. Tomlinson excels as a run defender and swallows blockers to make life easier for his teammates. Arizona's run defense got significantly better the moment the ink dried on his contract offer.
4. Kelvin Beachum
I believe that Beachum should be the starting right tackle out the gate and should remain as such until he loses it. I understand the love for Jonah Williams, but he's not reliable due to health. Beachum can hold down the strong side for one more season while Arizona finds a long-term solution there. He's average at worst, which is more than enough.
5. Jacoby Brissett
Brissett has been a fantastic backup quarterback option across the league for nearly a decade. Now on his seventh team, Brissett will provide a legitimate option to push Kyler Murray to be his best. Murray has struggled recently and although Brissett won't provide a massive upgrade, the veteran QB is a much larger threat than anyone Murray has seen before.
But beyond that, Brissett has started in 53 career games, making him a best-case, worst-case scenario to play if something catastrophic happens.
HM: Zay Jones
If you've been keeping up with my content (first off, thank you) then you know I'm not giving up on Jones yet. He was a non-factor last season, but I could see a bounce back in 2025. Jones is currently the top slot receiver on the roster.