Ranking Top Arizona Cardinals 25-Years-Old or Under
The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2025 season with one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. The Cardinals team age is roughly around 26 years old when averaging the entire roster.
Narrowing down the top guys is a bit difficult, but I managed to assemble my personal top-five players aged 25-or-younger. Rookies are not included on the list, but I did make a side note for them, along with a few honorable mentions.
1. Trey McBride
McBride gets the edge over Johnson in a tight race for the top spot. The Colorado State product briefly reset the tight end market this offseason before he was usurped by George Kittle. McBride finished second in the league in receptions and yards from a tight end this past season to follow up a breakout 2023 campaign. He's primed to be one of the NFL's premier tight ends for years to come.
2. Paris Johnson Jr.
Johnson almost held the top spot, but consecutive great seasons from McBride gave the latter the edge. Still, Johnson is quickly becoming one of the league’s top young blindside blockers. He will continue cleaning up his penalty issues, but he finished last year trending toward a spot as a top-10 left tackle in the league. He was likely a Pro Bowl alternate prior to his season ending early. I expect he'll be in that conversation again this year.
3. Marvin Harrison Jr.
By potential alone, Harrison ranks higher than both McBride and Johnson. But potential is exactly that. Until we see it all come together on the field, he stays here. Harrison is a wildly talented player with both athleticism and on-field play. Not much is preventing him from becoming one of the best in the league. When he does we can revisit his current spot.
4. Garrett Williams
The best nickel corner no one outside of Arizona is talking about. Williams worked his way back from a knee injury sustained in his last season in college and played well as a rookie. In year two, he excelled and became one of the league's best-kept secrets. Year three will be a breakout for the Syracuse product. He has a chance to up his numbers and flirt with more turnovers thanks to an improved front seven.
5. Michael Wilson
Wilson has yet to post big numbers but is a solid WR2 opposite Harrison, but he's solid. He's managed to collect 1,000 yards throughout his first two seasons with hopes to take the next step in year three. Should the Cardinals find a more consistent passing attack this year, we may see Wilson put together career-bests across the board.
HM: Max Melton, Trey Benson, Dante Stills
Melton had a strong rookie year and will compete for a starting corner spot this season. Benson wasn't used as much as we had hoped as a rookie, but he has tremendous upside. Stills has been a quiet producer in the sack department and massively outplayed his sixth round draft status.
The Rookies
Walter Nolen and Will Johnson are considered some of the best players at their respective positions and are likely to find big roles as rookies. Nolen can become a big run stopper up the gut and develop his pass rushing skills. Johnson could end up the Cardinals' ace cornerback sooner rather than later.