Ranking Top Arizona Cardinals X Factors on Offense
For a playoff run in 2025, the Arizona Cardinals need several players across the roster to step up. Not only will those guys need to hold their end of the bargain and perform well, but they have the chance to decide the fate of the team this season.
Having that kind of power over such a pivotal season for this franchise can't be taken lightly, but it certainly exists.
Offensively, those with the most importance shouldn't come as much surprise. Naturally, Kyler Murray is the most important player on the roster entirely (more on that shortly), but several standouts on offense will decide the fate of how Arizona rolls out in 2025.
These are the five most important Cardinals for the offensive side of the football whose performances could directly impact and maybe even decide the fate of the unit this season.
Kyler Murray
Honestly, it starts and ends with Murray and how he performs this season. That's usually always the case when it comes to the quarterback position, but Murray has often determined the Cardinals' success and failures by himself.
Arizona was a playoff contender in the first half of last season, when Murray was playing smart football and not causing turnovers. They collapsed in the second half, and a lot of that could be tied with Murray's struggles.
For the Cardinals to return to January football and contend for a championship, Murray must improve. There are no more excuses not to at this point in his career, and the Cardinals' overall success is tied to Murray more than anyone else -- including the coaching staff.
James Conner
If the Cardinals want the best offensive production for this year, then they must continue relying on their run game. Conner is where it all starts, and he's been nothing short of stellar over four seasons with the team. He should receive more help with second-year man Trey Benson expected to find the field more, but Conner will still be the guy to power the rushing attack.
Although Conner doesn't have to necessarily set more career marks now in his 30's, Arizona still needs him to be the top dog and its bell cow once again for a playoff run.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Last year's number four overall pick had highs and lows as a rookie. He'll need to not only take a positive step forward, but also provide the week-to-week consistency that wasn't there in year one. The Cardinals' passing attack suffered without it, and there will be expectations that Harrison provides that moving forward.
Harrison is an ultra-talented playmaker, so proper (and scheduled) development should get him to the next level and give Arizona a major weapon in the passing game.
Paris Johnson Jr.
Johnson has the chance to establish himself as one of the best left tackles in the league after a strong performance in his second season. Arizona will need him to continue that upward trend, as the rest of the offensive line faces question marks.
There are injury concerns with the right side of the line, as well as unproven players who we aren't sure how they fit into the equation. Johnson will need to play at a high level to ensure part of the five-man front has zero question marks. Should he take that next step, expect the Cardinals offense to continue humming at no worse than an above-average rate.
Trey McBride
We already know that McBride is a great player, but don't be mistaken: McBride's importance cannot be understated. McBride provides stability to the Cardinals' passing game, especially in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field.
With his presence as a safe, reliable option for Murray to dump the ball off to, McBride can ensure the passing game stays on track and the Cardinals' offense doesn't devolve into a one-dimensional unit.