Six Receivers Cardinals Should Target This Offseason
The wide receiver position is an intriguing spot for the Arizona Cardinals.
On one hand, you have the former number four overall selection in last year’s draft, Marvin Harrison Jr. Partnered with him is third-year man Michael Wilson, who looks the part of a complementary receiver. That duo is more than good enough to lead an offense.
But then you look behind them and see… well, not much.
There is a disturbing lack of depth here and a massive need for a receiver who can take the top off of a defense. Arizona was hellbent on forcing guys to be deep threats last season - and it clearly didn’t work out.
Now, they simply lack bodies who can be difference makers.
Receiver suddenly becomes a position of need, but how high of a priority is it for Arizona to bolster? Will we see significant capital be spent to upgrade the room? Or will this be a spot that takes a backseat to other needs?
I couldn’t tell you one way or the other, but what I can tell you is that changes must be made, and I’d be looking to add at least two more players to the position.
Thankfully the Cardinals are not short of options this offseason.
Big names will be hitting free agency, and the 2025 NFL Draft has plenty of guys ready to take the league by storm. We’re taking a look a both those avenues plus some potential trade targets for the Cardinals to consider as they aim to bolster their wide receiver corps:
Free Agent Add: Tee Higgins (Bengals)
If you’re gonna dream, big dream – right?
Higgins is the name on the free agency market this offseason. Five seasons with the Bengals has seen two 1,000-yard seasons and 34 touchdowns despite several unhealthy seasons - though the 26-year-old Clemson product is a near superstar when he sees the field.
As you would expect, Higgins will be a popular man on the market and nearly every team should be calling to see if he would be willing to join.
The Cardinals can be one of those teams.
Arizona has as much spending money as just about anyone else throughout the league and could use another weapon. Marvin Harrison Jr and Michael Wilson have shown plenty to prove themselves as starting receivers, so adding a big name like Higgins isn’t a necessity. But bringing in Higgins would make those two that much better thanks to more open looks.
The one aspect I love about Higgins is his ability to stretch the field. You’d think I was insane for saying that thanks to his track speed, but his game speed and breakaway ability is what backs up my claim here.
He also has a big frame at 6’4 and 219 lbs that allows him to win contested throws, making him a perfect go-up-and-get-it guy.
Arizona tried forcing Harrison into this same role last season as a rookie and it didn’t go well. Bringing on Higgins will allow this offense to have a deep threat and big bodied receiver. Higgins is much more than that, of course, but he fits that need perfectly.
In the grand scheme of things, Higgins has proven to be a stud WR1 and arguably the league’s best WR2 after Ja’Marr Chase arrived in Cincy. We could see the same thing shake out in the desert while MHJ develops into his ceiling. That duo of Higgins and MHJ could become generational.
Keep an eye on… Nelson Agholor (Ravens)
Agholor gets a bad rep thanks to his inconsistency when it comes to catching the football… you know, the thing you pay receivers to do. But to his defense, the veteran receiver has become more reliable with age and carved a nice niche with the Ravens over the last two seasons.
It wouldn’t be a bad move for the Cardinals to bring in Agholor to be the veteran receiver Arizona hoped Zay Jones would be. He is still plenty fast to make plays and has more than enough to offer even in the twilight of his career.
I can’t promise that Agholor will suddenly stop dropping the football, because he still did that in Baltimore, but what I can promise is a steady and more often than not reliable target. He’ll be dirt cheap, too, making him a bargain bin steal.
Trade Target: Romeo Doubs (Packers)
Doubs famously complained last season about a lack of opportunities on offense which subsequently led to a benching and hard learned lesson about being a team player and not a me-player. Doubs did back off and apologize for his comments and went on to finish fourth on the team in receiving yards (601) despite missing four games.
But even after walking back his complaints, I firmly believe he’s open to a trade.
The Packers’ wide receiver room is certainly an interesting one. No one player stands out as the clear WR1, but so many guys play different roles that blend well with what they like to do offensively. This is likely the biggest reason Doubs complained about play time is because everyone is used so uniquely.
A move to a new team could provide Doubs with a more consistent role than what he has in Green Bay right now. The Cardinals can definitely provide him with that as no worse than WR3. Although Doubs isn’t some elite burner, he can still stretch the field a bit and certainly make the most of his one-on-one opportunities.
I like adding Doubs to Arizona for a young, but established veteran who does a lot of things well. For the right price, I think the Cardinals could get some productive play out of him.
Keep an eye on…Ray-Ray McCloud (Falcons)
The traveled veteran had a breakout performance with the Falcons with career-highs in receptions (62) and yards (686). McCloud also has return man skills and the speed to take the top off a defense. One year is remaining on his $5 million contract and following the breakouts of both Drake London and Darnell Mooney, McCloud may be expendable for Atlanta.
The Cardinals should be all over McCloud if he were to become available. As a gadget like player, AZ could get tricky with his usage and have him as a threat throughout the lineup. Think Greg Dortch but proven.
The 29-year-old won’t cost much compensation, either, making him a smart and cost-effective add should he be available.
NFL Draft Target: Matthew Golden (Texas)
With Isaiah Bond banged up, Golden took on the WR1 role for the Longhorns and never looked back. He ended up leading the team in receiving yards when it was all said and done in a wide-open offense.
What I love the most about Golden is his complete skill set. There’s hidden speed here, but he’s a polished route runner with great hands.
The only drawback here is that Golden likely requires the Cardinals to use their first-round pick to acquire his services. Frankly, few players at any position have raised their draft stock as dramatically as Golden has.
But if Arizona greenlights selecting him early, they’ll be very pleased with what they’re getting. Golden starts as the Cardinals’ WR3 and could eventually climb even higher. He helps the offense stretch the field, the biggest priority for the position right now, but his balance across the board is what makes him worth adding early.
Keep an eye on…Jaylin Noel (Iowa State)
Despite going for nearly 1,200 yards last season, Noel isn’t talked about as much as I’d expected him to be. But that just means he’ll have some good late-round value.
Noel is a terrific deep threat and put it on full display last season with 14.9 yards per reception. Noel has also shown his best play comes inside at slot receiver, which is a perfect fit for the Cardinals right now.
Between his speed and position on the offense, Noel could be a late day two or early day three pick who can find a starting role a lot sooner than others. Despite his average size at 5’11 and 200 lbs, Noel can win contested balls and dominate man coverage.