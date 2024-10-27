Takeaways: Cardinals Offense Finally Arrives
The Arizona Cardinals fought through every bit of their 60-minute contest in Week 8's 28-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Arizona, now 4-4 on the season with two games remaining before their bye week, have won their last three-of-four games all thanks to game-winning field goals.
That's exactly where we'll start this week's instant takeaways:
The Plan is Paying Off
The Arizona Cardinals saw a complete regime change in 2023 with new faces such as head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort leading the way.
Last season saw four wins on the year, though the Cardinals were competitive in virtually every matchup they played.
With an improved offense moving into Year 2 of Arizona's rebuild, simply being in close games wasn't enough - it's time to start winning a few of them.
That's exactly what the Cardinals have done.
There was a moment in time where the Cardinals found themselves down by ten in the third quarter. Miami could have pushed their advantage past two touchdowns, and that might have been a hole Arizona couldn't have dug themselves out of.
Maybe last year the Cardinals would have broken, though Arizona held strong, fought back and crawled their way to a win. Both sides of the ball held their end of the bargain when clutch time arrived.
Style points don't matter in the NFL. Yes, Arizona has squeaked by in recent weeks. The Cardinals also lost close games to the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions previously by one possession in each contest - theoritically the Cardinals could be a 6-2 ball club at the moment.
But in this league, you are what your record says you are. The Cardinals have surpassed their win total from last season with half of their schedule remaining.
On days like today, it's easy to see Arizona's ultimate plan unfolding in real time.
Holy Offense
Finally.
There's been so much chatter about the Arizona Cardinals and their sporadic offense through the first half of the season. Ups have only been followed by more downs this season, and the issues that have plagued the Cardinals' offense deserve their own article.
Yet the Cardinals' offense finally clicked - specifically through the play of quarterback Kyler Murray, who was not once sacked, didn't turn the ball over and threw multiple touchdown passes en route to a 300-yard passing performance.
Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride each had respective 100-yard receiving performances. Michael Wilson flashed the big-body presence he provides for Arizona, too, while also reaching the end zone.
To Miami's credit, they kept running back James Conner in check, as the back rushed for a mere 53 yards on 20 carries. Yet even late in the game, Conner found the end zone and helped the Cardinals grind crucial clock before kicker Chad Ryland converted the game-winning field goal.
It was just the second time since Week 2 where the Cardinals scored 28 points or more.
Is Drew Petzing slowly figuring out how to direct an orchestra that should be playing beautiful music?
For this week only, there's no complaints.
Budda Baker Sends a Message
There's been so much trade chatter around Baker with the league's Nov. 5 deadline approaching. The All-Pro is in the final year of his contract and could look to join a competitive team while Arizona might look to gain something rather than him leaving for nothing in the offseason.
Baker's adamant he doesn't pay attention to outside noise and chatter, but with his play today, you'd figure he was sending a message.
Baker concluded action with a game-high 12 tackles - one for loss - and one pass deflection.
His speed, willingness to get dirty and physicality kept the Cardinals' defense afloat throughout the day - even talking some smack to Tyreek Hill early and setting the tempo.
Baker continues to prove himself as the heart and soul of this team, and his potential absence may be larger than some would anticipate.
